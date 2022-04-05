Star-studded Halo to Aliyah Boston of St. Thomas: Her stunning athletic performance Sunday night led her University of South Carolina team to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship, and as a result she won the coveted NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player award.
She was unquestionably the most confident, most dedicated, most determined, most talented — and the most, most, most whatever way you can describe “great”— not only in the game but also in the respectful way she lives her life and honors her family every day.
Aliyah Boston’s name belongs up in the pantheon of Virgin Islands superstars who are role models for youth and adults alike.
The South Carolina junior and St. Thomas native continued to pile up postseason honors Sunday, claiming her third consecutive Lisa Leslie Award. The 6-foot-5 Boston is the first player to win the Leslie Award — which goes to the nation’s top center in women’s basketball — in back-to-back-to-back years since its inception five years ago, taking the award both as a freshman in 2020 and her sophomore year in 2021.
And let’s not forget, in the last week alone Boston was named the consensus National Player of the Year by earning the four major awards — by The Associated Press, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, the Atlanta Tipoff Club, the Wooden Award presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
Earlier this month, she was named National Player of the Year by sports website The Athletic. She was also named National Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, and first-team All-American by the AP and the USBWA.
And she’s only 20 years old.
Wow.
Wow.