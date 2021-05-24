High School is never easy for anyone. But for the 2021 Virgin Islands graduating class, it’s been four years of non-stop challenges, turmoil, and so many changes and confusions that this year’s diploma is more than a certificate of completion. It is a badge of courage.
Freshman year, 2017-18, started with not one, but two Category 5 hurricanes that destroyed multiple schools and caused extensive loss of classroom time.
Sophomore year, 2018-19, brought continued scheduling upheavals, split shifts, shared classrooms, and reduction of athletics and extracurricular activities.
Junior year, 2019-20, brought the pandemic shutdown and erratic, unsatisfactory remote instruction.
Senior year, 2020-21, continued the shutdown and brought renewed chaos as Education Department policies whipsawed, culminating in an uneven and confusing series of plans and procedures for the graduation ceremonies.
Pomp and Circumstance is the traditional processional music heralding the entry of the graduates, but the 2021 class members may be wondering whether their non-ceremony is like a twist to the old riddle: If Pomp and Circumstance is played but there’s nobody to hear it, did it really happen?
After all, “circumstance” has robbed these graduates of the usual four years of high school experiences, and the Education Department’s uncertainty and confusion has taken away the “pomp” of the finale.
And yet, these graduates deserve grand, festive fanfare because they will go down in the history books as “The Class That Did The Impossible.”
Each and every one of these students has met unprecedented obstacles to learning, but still they learned.
They met chaos with calm.
They met frequent change with steady determination.
For four long, hard years, they made the best out of the worst that any class has ever endured, and in so doing, they have distinguished themselves as worthy of all honor and respect
“Graduation” is also called “commencement” for a good reason: It is the time the rest of your life begins. Class of 2021, you are already a success story, so now you can write your next chapters with pride and confidence.