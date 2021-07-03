What would General Buddhoe think if he could see us now?
It took astounding courage for him to lead the slaves on St. Croix to Frederiksted on July 3, 1848, to seize for themselves the freedom so long denied and delayed.
Would he see in us the same courage?
It took determination for General Buddhoe — a man enslaved from birth on a St. Croix sugar plantation — to accept nothing less than freedom.
Would he see in us the same determination to accept nothing less than a government that is fair, accountable, and transparent?
When General Buddhoe heard Danish Governor Peter von Scholten declare “From this day onward, all unfree in the Danish West Indies are today free,” he saw that slaves’ lives had changed forever: They were no longer someone’s property, they were free people with rights and opportunities and choices.
What would General Buddhoe see today? Would he see us as people using our rights to make choices that affect our lives in a democratic society? Would he be proud and glad about what we’ve done in the 173 years since the emancipation?
General Buddhoe would not know anything about how our current government works or about what it spends money on. But he most certainly would know — as demonstrated by his own actions — that serving the needs of the people is the first and highest priority of leadership.
Do we know that? Do our leaders know that?
How far have we really come from July 2, 1848, the day before the emancipation? Are we still there, still held captive — confined now by our own low expectations of ourselves and our leaders?
Are we ready yet to recognize that we deserve better, more honest, more effective service from the leaders we raise up?
Are we ready for what the hornblower called us to be?
Emancipation was “given” — but the power to live free is ours and ours alone.