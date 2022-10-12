The other day I decided to take a trip to Secret Harbor to enjoy a swim. While I was there, I noticed several teenagers playing in the water with their football — apparently, they were all participating in a birthday party. Around 2 p.m. a charter boat approached the beach and wanted to let off their guests so they could go for lunch at the restaurant.
The deckhand shouted out to the teenagers to move so he could get closer to the beach – he also proceeded to throw the anchor out right in the swimming lane.
Captain, as a sailor you know this is not permitted. Further you could have moved a little to the right and there would have been enough space for you, but you were still adamant and forced your way into the swimming lane. Shame on you. As a sailor you should know how far from the beach you should remain.
God forbid there is an accident.
— Annelise Pedersen, St. Thomas