Editor’s note: The following poem is titled “An Apology to Haiti,” whose president, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated on July 7, at his home. First lady Martine Moise, who was critically injured in the incident, was subsequently flown to a Miami hospital for further treatment.
We apologize with all sincerity
How we have treated you like France
We never thank you for what you did
When you gave us the will to rebel
To realize that we too could face
The rising tide of freedom from Napoleon
Thank you
Thank you
Thank you
The Pearl of the Caribbean
Thank you for Toussaint
War of Knives
Thank you for Dessalines
They got Louisiana
Thank you for Dumas
“The Count of Monte Cristo”
Thank for duSable
“Father of Chicago”
Thank you for Danticat
“The Farming of Bones”
We were not the only ones who were guilty
Jefferson refused
The Europeans turned their backs
Yes, you were the first
History attested
Look at your now
You’re still paying the price
Our apology
Haiti!
— Winston Nugent, St. Croix, is a poet.