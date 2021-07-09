Editor’s note: The following poem is titled “An Apology to Haiti,” whose president, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated on July 7, at his home. First lady Martine Moise, who was critically injured in the incident, was subsequently flown to a Miami hospital for further treatment.

We apologize with all sincerity

How we have treated you like France

We never thank you for what you did

When you gave us the will to rebel

To realize that we too could face

The rising tide of freedom from Napoleon

Thank you

Thank you

Thank you

The Pearl of the Caribbean

Thank you for Toussaint

War of Knives

Thank you for Dessalines

They got Louisiana

Thank you for Dumas

“The Count of Monte Cristo”

Thank for duSable

“Father of Chicago”

Thank you for Danticat

“The Farming of Bones”

We were not the only ones who were guilty

Jefferson refused

The Europeans turned their backs

Yes, you were the first

History attested

Look at your now

You’re still paying the price

Our apology

Haiti!

— Winston Nugent, St. Croix, is a poet.