Behold, a COVID-19 miracle!
Not a cure, not a vaccine, but still an amazing, positive and previously unimaginable occurrence.
In case you missed the big news, brace yourself because you might not be able to take it all in at first.
Ready?
Here it is:
The V.I. Board of Elections voted unanimously — without rancor, without colliding egos and without lawsuit threats and counter threats.
Eight members — Lisa Harris-Moorhead, Barbara Jackson-McIntosh, Shikima Jones-Sprauve, Epiphane Joseph, Harriet Mercer, Atanya Springette, Alecia Wells and Raymond Williams — calmly discussed and wisely agreed on multiple changes to the 2020 Election voting methods, schedule and processes. All changes are intended to make everything both safer and easier for the citizens to cast ballots and candidates to comply with filing rules.
Over and over in past years, the separate and the combined Elections Boards have fallen prey to politics and melee. Their inability to reach consensus, their maneuverings for personal power and their distrust of staff and of one another cast a dark shadow over the elections and over the integrity of the vote counts.
Now, however, the board members have wisely put the good of the people first and foremost. They recognized that the mandated timelines cannot be met now within the pandemic constraints. So the board will allow candidates to gather and file petitions differently and allow voters to cast ballots differently, without having to crowd into small spaces.
Employing the sound judgement that elections authorities in the states have used, the V.I. board will allow citizens to obtain absentee ballots by applying online or in writing — and without having to give an “acceptable” reason, which is an arcane and obstructive requirement that should have been ditched long ago.
By these latest actions, the Elections Board has given the voters the gift of certainty in an uncertain time. We now can be certain that we will have elections this year and that we will be able to vote without endangering our health.
The board’s decision to make the changes is not the final step, however. The changes the board approved had to be made in the form of recommendations to the Senate. That may send chills down some spines, since senators are notoriously unpredictable in how they deal with elections issues.
The senators have an opportunity here to show their leadership stature and their ability to overcome the politics of personality.
They should approve all the changes the Elections Board recommended — and they should do it without delay.
The 2020 Election Day is November 3, only 193 days away.
