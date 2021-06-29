Is there any such thing as a fish too small to fry? If you ask Fish and Wildlife officers, they would say, “Yes!” (And they’ve got the measurement charts and scales to prove it.) If you ask the senators, they would say, “No!” (And they’ve got the records of their discussions and decisions to prove it.) The Senate’s Rules and Judiciary Committee’s debate earlier this week on an antiquated, unknown, and never-enforced V.I. law requiring every wife to take her husband’s last name is a prime example of how our highly-paid senators waste time on nickle-and-dime issues instead of seeking solutions to the billion-dollar problems right in front of them. Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger may as well have cast her net into a goldfish bowl, held up her tiny catch and said, “Here’s something we can really sink our teeth into.” And indeed, that’s what the committee members did. They chewed for far too long on that unimportant, meaningless old law that Senator Heyliger brought to the table. Worse yet, they tucked into an equally irrelevant side dish that Sen. Steven Payne put on the plate. Senator Payne served that up by first describing himself as “oldfashioned,” then he used it as an excuse to support the law requiring wives to take their husband’s surname. He chose a hot spice – “deadbeat dads” –to mask the distasteful sexism in the surname law. Senator Payne posed the possibility that letting wives keep their own surname would allow fathers to avoid supporting the children who don’t have the father’s name. Perhaps he could benefit from a quick lesson in what goes on a birth certificate and how that information is used. Meanwhile, as the senators were picking their teeth with the tiny bones of inconsequential laws, didn’t they even notice the huge fish circling all around them? Didn’t they spot the killer whale, whose name is WAPA, swallowing up households’ and businesses’ money? Or did they see it, gape in terror, and say to each other: “We need a bigger frying pan.” Will they go get one? History says they won’t. They have not dealt effectively with GERS, with WAPA, with rampant crime, drugs and gun violence, with run-away government spending, with inadequate education, with crumbling facilities and infrastructure, with evervoracious corruption. So why would they start now, when they can make a mockery of their legislative duty and still get paid? It’s as if they waste our money on junk food and then order fancy dessert. If the waiter asks who gets the bill, they can say, “The taxpayers, silly.” It’s enough to give foolishness a bad name.
