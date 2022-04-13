The Government Employees’ Retirement System is on the verge of making a new move that bears tell-tale signs of becoming another in GERS’ long line of losing ventures.
This new scheme involves leasing land in the GERS-owned Havensight Mall to a developer/entrepreneur who wants to build a 125-room hotel on the site. GERS expects to receive income in an amount yet to be disclosed.
The secrecy alone raises concerns that it’s a risky investment. GERS leadership and the governor himself have vehemently protested the use of the word “investment” for this deal. They say it’s “only” a land lease, not an investment. But that sounds like trying to hide their true intentions behind a dictionary.
The simple definition of an “investment” is putting an asset — no matter whether it is money or land or buildings — into a venture that you hope will make money for you. A land lease is exactly that: putting your property into someone else’s hands in hopes that their use of it will produce income for you.
The Havensight hotel land lease raises alarms because:
• GERS has not sought a better deal.
The developer made a pitch and GERS bit. GERS did not put out a request for proposals, as the Public Finance Authority reported doing in its recent sale of King’s Alley Hotel, so no one else even knew that GERS was looking to do something with the site. It’s currently in use as a visitor welcome center and a warehouse for mall tenants.
• GERS has no idea what the land is worth.
Before giving up the use of a valuable location, GERS should know exactly what that value is. The only way to achieve that is by getting a professional appraisal of the proposed 4.285-acre site for the hotel. Yet for unknown reasons, GERS has not done that. Spokeswoman Sakeeda Freeman Figueroa said the entire Havensight Mall property was last appraised at $41 million, and “is valued as a whole and not in parcels.”
• GERS has no idea how much money it might get.
GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs told senators during a hearing on April 1 that “the ground rent potential for the Proposed Hotel amounts to at least a couple hundred thousand dollars [a] year, which may be structured as a combination of fixed rent and percentage rent based on the Proposed Hotel’s revenue performance.”
How can GERS propose to rent the land for a fair amount if they don’t even know its value? So far, the hotel room rates and expenses are unknown. Without fundamentally solid projections, GERS is taking a shot in the dark.
• The location has drawbacks for a hotel.
The site is a draw to shoppers, not overnight guests. Visitors come to the Virgin Islands to be near sand and surf, not to be surrounded by asphalt parking lots, noise, vehicles, bars, and shops, as well as mammoth cruise ships blocking the view.
Tourism is seasonal, so much so that some hotels here reduce staff for two or three months in late summer and early fall.
Even if the target guest is a business traveler, not a vacationer wanting to bask in the sun, does GERS even know how many guests can be reasonably expected?
• GERS is competing unfairly against the private sector.
By committing an asset — land — to this hotel, GERS not only denies other hotels an equal opportunity, GERS puts them at a disadvantage. When the government invests in one and not in all, the playing field is not level.
• GERS has a terrible track record in real estate.
The only way that GERS got out of its Carambola disaster was, ironically, via another disaster. As difficult as it is to see the 2017 hurricanes as a stroke of good luck, the storms did enough damage to the resort to allow GERS to recover some of its “investment” by collecting $17.6 million in insurance.
More recently, GERS’ loan to a private business to build and operate a supermarket on St. Thomas turned sour, as almost everyone except the GERS board members predicted. So yet again, GERS was bailed out, this time it was by the University of the Virgin Islands.
Even GERS’ crown jewel, the Havensight Mall, which is adjacent to the WICO cruise ship dock, is on a downward trend, as rental revenues fall and tenant dissatisfaction rises.
Over the years, GERS board’s bad decisions and bungled management of numerous “investments” have kept the V.I. Inspector General’s Office busy checking the numbers and issuing stupefyingly scorching audit reports.
(The Daily News republished summaries of two such audits on pages 9-11 on March 30 and pages 10-11 on April 4)
Despite all that, GERS seems stubbornly determined on plunging over the precipice yet again. Viewed in the best light, GERS is making a desperate move to secure more revenue to pull GERS back from the shaky ground on which it wobbles. Even after the Legislature and governor’s combined feat of financial alchemy, which miraculously transforms rum tax dollars into pension dollars, the result is not a miracle potion that can permanently keep GERS in good health.
Viewed in the worst light, the GERS board’s decision may be coming from delusions of financial acumen, unjustified optimism, misplaced trust, or a combination of all that and something else, yet to be determined.
And as everyone knows, the devil is in the details.