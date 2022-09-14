Sometimes in life, things haunt you. And unsolved mysteries are definitely high on the list, especially when they involve a life.
In 2021, a young British woman, Sarm Heslop, disappeared under mysterious circumstances off a catamaran docked in St John. The former flight attendant was working and living on the boat, Siren Song, with her boyfriend. According to police reports, he reported her missing on March 8, 2021. Further, it was reported that the Coast Guard was denied entry to search the boat by her boyfriend, and updates on this have been scarce. It has also been alleged that he may have put this boat up for sale. Her belongings, including bank cards and cellphone, were reported to be still on the boat. A very disturbing set of circumstances that have not been resolved.