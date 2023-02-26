For a long-range perspective on the territory’s history of problems and to provide context for assessing what the territory’s top leadership has done — or promised but failed to do — during the last eight years, The Daily News is offering a look back at eight of the newspaper’s Editorials of the State of the Territory speeches, starting with Gov. Kenneth Mapp’s first address in January 2015 and continuing through Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s fifth address in January 2023, given as he begins his second term. The following editorial was originally published by The Daily News on Jan. 19, 2015.
