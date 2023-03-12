Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s State of the Territory address last year had the distinctive tone of a re-election campaign kick-off speech, but his 2023 address sounded significantly different. It soon became evident that he was delivering a combined victory speech, a thank you note, and an epic ode to what he considers his administration’s successes.

His remarks were so upbeat, so congratulatory, and so enthusiastic, it was a wonder that the audience of V.I. Senators, Cabinet members, judges and assorted other dignitaries did not constantly erupt in Super Bowl-worthy fan cheers.