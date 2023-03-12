Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s State of the Territory address last year had the distinctive tone of a re-election campaign kick-off speech, but his 2023 address sounded significantly different. It soon became evident that he was delivering a combined victory speech, a thank you note, and an epic ode to what he considers his administration’s successes.
His remarks were so upbeat, so congratulatory, and so enthusiastic, it was a wonder that the audience of V.I. Senators, Cabinet members, judges and assorted other dignitaries did not constantly erupt in Super Bowl-worthy fan cheers.
Instead, the governor seemed to daze the listeners with his steady drum beat of references to huge amounts of money flooding into the territory. But everyone did snap to attention when he announced the dramatic reveal: $12 Billion Dollars. (That’s Billions with a “B.”)
That’s the amount of federal relief and recovery funds the V.I. is getting.
Never has the Virgin Islands received such an amount, and Governor Bryan cleverly endeavored to weave into his remarks some assurances to wary Virgin Islanders that every penny would be put to good use. He must surely be mindful of the territory’s unfortunate history of misusing and abusing funds, plus regularly having to send back grant money because the government did not know how to use and account for it properly.
Bryan obviously had crafted his speech to depict the V.I. government as a well-oiled machine running in high gear, not the sluggish lump of bureaucracy of yester-year that seemed to just coast along waiting for something to react to. Thus, he put heavy emphasis on “prosperity on the horizon” but ignored, or gave a mere feather-light touch to, a number of crucial issues in the here and now.
Ironically, entering the Legislature Building to deliver his speech, Governor Bryan had to walk by teachers lined up and protesting unsafe, unhealthy, and dismal conditions in their neglected schools. But in his speech, he dismissed the teachers’ concerns as a “fixation on building maintenance” which, he said, “masks the true mission of education: graduating students that are competent and capable.”
In saying that, he left no doubt in anyone’s mind that his eyes are focused on new programs and fresh money, not on old bricks-and-mortar.
Governor Bryan had many topics to cover in his one and a half hours, but all 9,516 words of this 2023 State of the Territory speech could and possibly should have been about WAPA, the territory’s unreliable, financially mismanaged, badly maintained, and punishingly expensive water and power utility.
Instead, he devoted only a few hundred words to, as he put it, “solving the energy crisis.” Exactly as he did in last year’s speech, Governor Bryan announced his intention to end the dispute with the fuel vendor. And exactly as he did last year, he chose not to provide substantive information about how or when the resolution would be reached – if ever.
His WAPA remarks made it evident that he is putting a lot of faith in solar power, specifically his vision that St. Croix, followed by St. Thomas and St. John, will rely mainly on the sun for electricity in the not-too-distant future.
A large portion of this year’s speech was about the largest segment of the V.I. economy: tourism. He especially gushed about hotels, citing progress toward reopening Frenchman’s Reef, Sugar Bay, and the Beachcomber. He touted plans for new hotels at the WICO dock and one on Protestant Cay but made no mention of simmering controversies about those.
Further focusing on tourism, he also said his administration is working toward modernizing the two airports with an eye toward a public-private partnership that would add jetways. He noted cruise ship docking projects in the works, including dredgings and redevelopment in Crown Bay and Frederiksted.
Everyone was waiting to hear the prognosis on crime, and when the governor reached that topic, he pointed out that homicide rates are falling. He also announced that the V.I. Police Department is using better and more effective ways to recruit and train officers. The VIPD improvements were evident in the week before the speech when the territory had three homicides and, in a dramatic departure from the old days, police were able to quickly solve two of the cases and make arrests.
Toward the end of the speech and its torrent of projected prosperities, certain omissions became glaringly noticeable: Absent were topics and issues his audience had hoped to hear about, including rum cover-over tax revenue, the St. Croix refinery, Caneel Bay Resort, UVI Medical School, mental health treatment facilities, the marine industry, tax reform, and reduction in redundant government operations.
Governor Bryan has been given the gift of a second chance to make good on the promises he made in his 2018 campaign. However, the State of the Territory address he gave on January 23, 2023 — the speech that amounts to the keynote for his second term — did not even mention those promises. Most notably, he entirely avoided saying the words “Change Course Now.”
Still, he spoke with such verve about his new plans and new projects that he was able to generate genuine optimism about the Virgin Islands’ future. It remains to be seen whether that was enough to obscure the fact that his old promises have no place in his new vision.
“Change Course Now” was the foundation of his candidacy five years ago. It was a political innovation for the Virgin Islands, where politicians had typically tried to seduce voters with the cheap political cologne of platitudes and platters of fried fish.
“Change Course Now” was a clear-cut path toward better government, but after Governor Bryan took office four years ago, he took a different way.
Thus, the road not taken remains paved with changes not made.