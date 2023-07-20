Driving East on the Bolongo Bay Road, approaching the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, looking to the left at the surrounding mountains you will notice an environmental hazard looming over the basin stretching from Estate Bovoni, now Bovoni Homes, and Thomasville to Estate Nadir. A heavy plume of dust engulfs the entire area from the middle school to Estate Nadir; more aerial dust than any other section of St. Thomas. The rest of the island suffers occasionally from Sahara Dust, but residents of Bovoni Homes and Nadir live in a 24-hour, 7-day a week, 365-day a year Sahara Dust bowl. Occasional passing showers are our only reprieve and, by the way, we receive the least amount of rainfall — compared to the rest of the island — on the southeast side of St. Thomas.
The landfill, affectionately referred to by area residents as “the dump,” is an obvious, glaring mountain of trash that’s clearly visible, increasing in height and breadth daily and threatening to spill into the new horse racetrack before it is even completed. Leftover sediment of dirt resulting from runoff from the surrounding hills and mountains during heavy rains settle along the Bovoni Road and all intersections to it, most of which are laden with storm-created potholes filled with sediment. There has been no serious attempt to clean the Bovoni Road since hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017! Sediment resulting from the storms’ runoff are still in place at all intersections to the Bovoni Road between the Clinton E. Phipps Racetrack and BCB school, as well as along the roadside in both directions from the Puma gas station to Estate Nadir. Trucks and cars drive over the loose dirt along the curbs and intersections all day and night, the road to the landfill has a steady stream of trucks traversing daily, kicking up dust on a poorly paved road. There also are water trucks, school buses, tow trucks, and various vehicles entering and exiting yards with unpaved roads, all of which gets trapped in the basin that recirculates 24/7.
The Bovoni Road is in an inexcusable, deplorable condition when compared to all other roads on St. Thomas, with sections of the road filled with inches of compacted dirt that blows in the wind with every passing vehicle, and the white line that determines the official edge of the road rendered invisible. At one point, a broken sidewalk has been completely covered in dirt from the storm runoff five years ago! The Bovoni Road is absolutely the worst kept road on the entire island of St. Thomas.
The Department of Public Works attempted to solve the problem with a street sweeper to no avail. There has been no attempt to clean the road properly with a backhoe, shovels or brooms. Once that is accomplished, a street sweeper returning on a regular basis to sweep the curbs would be appropriate.
Long-term, businesses in the area must be compelled to pave their driveways and parking lots. Gravel is not enough! The owners of the businesses along the Bovoni Road that have unpaved driveways and parking lots do not live in the area — their only concern is the money they make. Kudos to the Lima family, as they are the only business owners along the road whose parking lots and driveways are paved.
The Department of Public Works can emulate the short retaining wall they constructed between the entrance to the Bovoni housing community to the bottom of the hill heading east to the Purple Shop, starting from the same Bovoni housing community entrance going west to the PUMA gas station to prevent further sediment runoff spilling onto the Bovoni Road, a very simple public works project.
Apparently, no one in government cares about the air quality or anything else in the Bovoni /Nadir area aside from the residents’ votes. Years ago environmentalists were extremely vocal relative to the growth of the landfill due to the lack of recycling, and rightfully so, but little or no mention of poor air quality. Bovoni and Nadir aren’t tourist resort areas, major shopping hubs or important entertainment venues, so this section of St. Thomas isn’t on any political or socioeconomic radar. Bertha C. Boschulte Middle school students are forced to inhale plumes of dust as they walk to and from school and the residents in the area are forced to inhale dust laden air with every breath while rooftops collect tons of dust, which is eventually washed into cisterns with every rainfall. Where is the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, the Department of Health, the Department of Public Works and the Office of the Administrator of the Governor of the Virgin Islands? Officials from these government entities, of which the commissioners’ salaries were recently quietly inflated by the Governor, drive on the Bovoni Road every morning on their way to work and every evening on their way home from work. The Waste Management Authority just moved their offices and equipment to Bovoni. Will they help?
There was some sort of site visit prior to this move, so someone in government had to notice the extreme dust. Apparently unbeknownst to these officials, human beings reside in neighborhoods nearby. They pay property and income taxes to ensure government entities can function, which funds, among other things, recently increased salaries, vehicles, and the fuel to operate them, yet receive little or nothing in return, while the Governor gives his commissioners and senators hefty pay raises under a cloak of darkness. The residents of the Bovoni housing community, Bovoni Homes, Thomasville, Jenny’s Hope, all the original Bovoni residences on the hillsides between Bovoni Homes and Estate Nadir overlooking the Clinton Phipps Racetrack, and the Estate Nadir community are being treated unfairly. Many families have had to replace the wire screens on their windows with plastic screens, install air conditioning and endure ridiculous WAPA bills simply to be able to breathe! My hope is that the new horse racetrack will finally get us the attention we deserve.
The 2024 election season is around the corner. In the blink of an eye incumbent candidates, complete with their discreet, hefty pay raises, will be disturbing our peace and quiet with blaring loudspeakers spewing nothing but hot air and noise under the guise of campaigning and disseminating political campaign paraphernalia filled with unrealistic promises pleading for our votes. All elected officials please take note. No immediate and long-term action to resolve this situation will not go forgotten in the upcoming 2024 election cycle, or the 2026 gubernatorial election cycle. We are keenly watching and impatiently waiting.
— Andre Malone, St. Thomas