Dear Editor,

Driving East on the Bolongo Bay Road, approaching the Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, looking to the left at the surrounding mountains you will notice an environmental hazard looming over the basin stretching from Estate Bovoni, now Bovoni Homes, and Thomasville to Estate Nadir. A heavy plume of dust engulfs the entire area from the middle school to Estate Nadir; more aerial dust than any other section of St. Thomas. The rest of the island suffers occasionally from Sahara Dust, but residents of Bovoni Homes and Nadir live in a 24-hour, 7-day a week, 365-day a year Sahara Dust bowl. Occasional passing showers are our only reprieve and, by the way, we receive the least amount of rainfall — compared to the rest of the island — on the southeast side of St. Thomas.