Six months into the COVID life, I was sure I was losing my mind when I found myself eating spaghetti for breakfast. Food, important in an Italian-heritage family, had suddenly become a free-for-all. It wasn’t so much the choice of spaghetti that made me start thinking, but the sheer desperate need to change things up a little made me very happy.
Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do.
What I realized is that life, while changed greatly, still has to be kept interesting and spontaneous. Without a doubt, these last few months have been what polite company would describe as “challenging.” Others, more direct, call it “overwhelming.” Everything we knew as a given has been altered, from our initial expectations of how long we had to change our lives to our entire community living behind masks.
The very nature of this COVID beast is isolating, from friends and family to community, which is especially precious to Virgin Islanders. Recently, our huge setback — the new stay-at-home order — has added a new level of discouragement. With no end to this time frame that we all dislike intensely, we are taking it one day at a time.
However, since the days are long, we have to think outside the box to make it through. We all have the ability to change things up a little, no matter how small. Eating spaghetti for breakfast, like COVID life, has major drawbacks, but I’m determined to solve them.
It also created a new problem for me: Now, I’ve got to figure out what’s for dinner.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.