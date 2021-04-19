The Virgin Islands needs strong voices urging for the earliest possible return of the cruise ships.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett and V.I. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., logically have the best chance of success. Both are Democrats and they have the ear of President Biden, a Democrat.
While there are numerous V.I. issues that could benefit from federal help, the most pressing is the need to bring cruise ships back to our docks — immediately, if not sooner.
It has become obvious, however, that the CDC will not voluntarily budge from its restrictive stance, which has shut down cruises until the summer, at the earliest.
But if the Biden administration can be helped to see the inequities and economic harm in the CDC’s draconian cruise ship policy, the situation might change.
To be fair, the CDC’s goal is a noble one. The agency wants to keep people as safe from Covid-19 as possible, and everyone is grateful for that.
But it is also fair to say that some of the CDC’s rules don’t make sense: For example:
It allows people to sit next to complete strangers, breathing re-circulated air while crammed into the enclosed space of an airplane.
Meanwhile, it refuses to allow people to sit next to friends and family on a ship’s open deck, breathing fresh ocean breezes.
Clearly, the CDC policies need to change, and this is where Plaskett and Bryan could make a positive difference Both cultivate an image as champions of the Virgin Islands’ best interests, so now they can prove it by reaching out directly to the White House.
Biden has made it known, often, that he loves the Virgin Islands, especially St. Croix. Surely he would want to help once Plaskett and Bryan present a convincing case for letting the cruise ships return.
There’s more: As governor, Bryan should consider joining Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ lawsuit demanding that the CDC and the Biden Administration allow cruise ships to resume sailing immediately.
After all, the Virgin Islands has common cause with Florida. For both, the cruise industry is economic bread and butter.
DeSantis is a high-profile Republican, so if Bryan adds Democratic weight to give the lawsuit a bipartisan heft, he could, without a doubt, improve the chances for an outcome that would be as good for the Virgin Islands as it would be for Florida.
So what are Bryan and Plaskett waiting for?
The Virgin Islands deserve action — now!