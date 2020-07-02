Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has proclaimed the week of June 29 to July 3 — the same week Virgin Islanders celebrate Emancipation Day and Independence Day — as Virgin Islands Freedom Week and National Caribbean-American Heritage Month.
“The United States Virgin Islands continues to contribute to the historic heritage narratives, notable achievements of excellence, cultural legacy quests and self-determination liberties with its unique and diverse representation of people, culture, heritage, technology and spirit of the Caribbean,” Bryan said in a prepared statement.