We all know that the V.I. Water and Power Authority is one of the worst performing and most expensive public utilities in the country. Between the incessant power outages, the undrinkable drinking water, mismanaged contracts and failure to make changes, there is no question that reform of WAPA should be at the top of the priority list for any Virgin Islands administration.
So, enquiring minds want to know: why does the Bryan Administration have such a peculiar and ineffective relationship with WAPA?
Let’s start with the efforts of the 34th Legislature to implement much-needed structural reform in the WAPA managing board. Legislation was passed and presented to Governor Bryan to require minimum professional credentials for members of the WAPA board. Bryan vetoed the bill, claiming it infringed on his sole executive powers to appoint WAPA board members.
The Legislature — unanimously — overrode Bryan’s veto and the bill became law. But apparently not wanting his powers over the WAPA board to be infringed in any way – even in the positive manner required by the new law – Bryan sent his legal team to V.I. Superior Court to challenge the legality of the Legislature’s act. Why would any chief executive question the good sense of having knowledgeable people on a governing board? Apparently the Superior Court agreed with the Legislature and dismissed Governor Bryan’s lawsuit on every count.
The Court ruled that the bill passed by the Legislature was not illegal under the Revised Organic Act, as Bryan claimed. The county also rule did not infringe on powers that Bryan didn’t have. They said it was not a violation of separation of powers. In essence, if you read between the lines, the Superior Court said that the Governor is not a monarch with unfettered power.
The position taken by Governor Bryan was contrary to common sense. It was peculiar, at best, and devoid of logic.
Now let’s take a look at the length to which Governor Bryan has gone to protect WAPA from its own misdeeds and mismanagement.
According to reports filed with the U.S. Treasury, through the end of 2022 Governor Bryan had given WAPA $98 million of bailout money out of the American Rescue Plan Act funds given to the territory in 2021. The ARPA funds were intended to bolster the nations health, education, infrastructure and government services. The ARPA funds were specifically prohibited from being used to repay past debts. But the money paid by Bryan to WAPA — a whopping $98 million — seems to have been used for exactly that purpose.
Contrary to claims made by the Office of Management of the Budget, WAPA is not a “government service” paid for with tax revenues. WAPA’s fuel cost did not increase “exponentially” during the pandemic. WAPA is under water because of a bad contract with VITOL signed years before anyone had ever heard of COVID.
This effort by the Bryan administration to protect WAPA from its own failings is peculiar at best, counterproductive and possibly contrary to federal law, at worst. Bailing out a sinking boat is pointless if you are making no efforts to repair the breach. And from all appearances it is “business as usual” at WAPA – lots of promises, some minor progress, and still after all these years, major and unacceptable failures.
The $100 million that Bryan has poured into WAPA could have been used to begin construction of a new public school on St John. It could have been used to rebuild the only cancer treatment facility in the territory at Schneider hospital. But Governor Bryan’s highly peculiar relationship with WAPA seems to have taken precedence and we, the people of the Virgin Islands, are left to ask why?
— David Silverman, St. John