To the individual who left the scene of a hit and run on St. Croix, you are officially labeled as morally bankrupt.
To leave a human being lying in the road after an accident is beyond the pale of normal human behavior. It shows a callous disregard of life and not a shred of sympathy for the person you hurt. It shows you have no soul.
No perceived ramifications can justify your actions. Sure, you must have been terribly scared, but a normal human being would stop and render aid. The possibility that you were impaired by drugs or alcohol is strong, but you should’ve been human enough to take the consequences rather than leaving an individual to die alone in the road.
Now that you’ve seen the results of your actions, be ready for your consequences. You most certainly have left a piece of yourself at the scene of this terrible tragedy. Your damaged car will be reported. The police will hunt you down and you will be held accountable, with little defense to give and the lifelong stigma of what you have done.
If there’s any ounce of decency left in you, turn yourself in. Perhaps then, you may have a chance in life, of showing there is some humanity left in you.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer. She can be reached at maria@dailynews.vi.