Dear Editor,

The process has begun — consultants for the Department of Planning and Natural Resources have initiated a series of town hall meetings on all three islands to introduce the community to the 2023 initiative to develop a “Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan” for the Virgin Islands. Having been involved with land use and planning issues for most of my life, I naturally found this to be a topic of great interest, and in preparation for the town hall, I prepared a statement which encapsulates my concerns about the ultimate success of this process.