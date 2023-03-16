The process has begun — consultants for the Department of Planning and Natural Resources have initiated a series of town hall meetings on all three islands to introduce the community to the 2023 initiative to develop a “Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan” for the Virgin Islands. Having been involved with land use and planning issues for most of my life, I naturally found this to be a topic of great interest, and in preparation for the town hall, I prepared a statement which encapsulates my concerns about the ultimate success of this process.
My statement, addressed to the lead consultant managing the process, has broad relevance to the ultimate success of any of our long-range plans. It is worth sharing. This is what I said at the Coral Bay Town Hall meeting:
Thank you for arranging this meeting to introduce the people of Coral Bay to the new initiative to develop a comprehensive land and water use plan. I don’t know whether or not you are aware of this, but the U.S. Virgin Islands already has a Coastal Land and Water Use Plan which was approved by the U.S. Department of Commerce in 1978 following an in-depth review of a federal Environmental Impact Statement. This plan was incorporated into Virgin Islands law through the enactment of the Coastal Zone Management Act in 1979.
Section 907 of the CZM Act reads: “The Coastal Land and Water Use Plan is hereby approved and shall be implemented. This plan shall be used to the maximum extent of feasible as the long-range guide by the Commission, Commissioner, Virgin Islands Planning Office and any other agency of the Government of the United States Virgin Islands, in reviewing and recommending zoning amendments … public land acquisition or disposition … and other development activities within the first tier of the coastal zone.”
So you might wonder, if we already have a Land and Water Use Plan for the coastal zone, why do we need another?
The answer to this question lies primarily in the degree to which the existing plan has been totally ignored since its adoption almost 50 years ago. During the 15 years that I have been involved in Virgin Islands land-use activities, including zoning and permitting, I have only seen this plan referenced a small handful of times. Most residents and government officials are unaware of its existence.
Second, the plan approved by NOAA in 1978 and adopted by the V.I. Legislature in 1979 is inherently unenforceable under our current system of laws. There are numerous examples where projects have been approved, which are directly contradictory to the Coastal Land and Water Use Plan.
The marina projects in Coral Bay are a prime example. The Land and Water Use Plan states that “Any use in or adjacent to marine meadows and algal plains that create chronic, heavy turbidity or otherwise impede sunlight penetration, or cause perturbation, should be prohibited.”
Coral Bay has one of the most extensive marine meadows on St John, and a project was nonetheless approved by the St John CZM Committee, the V.I. Legislature and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., which would irreversibly destroy vast areas of marine meadows. This impact on marine meadows isn’t solely my opinion – it is explicitly stated by the developers.
The reason that this can happen in the USVI is that there is no legal framework to effectively challenge development decisions that run contrary to environmental law and policy. If a developer can find support from eight senators and one governor then their project can be approved and the Virgin Islands Supreme Court has decided that once approved by the Legislature and signed into law by the Governor it cannot be challenged.
At the federal level we have NEPA – the National Environmental Policy Act – which provides procedural safeguards against this type of behavior. In New York, where I practiced land use planning prior to moving to the USVI, we had the “State Environmental Quality Review Act” – or SEQRA – which was the state equivalent of NEPA. Here in the USVI we have nothing to assure compliance with environmental policies, plans or statutes.
I am a firm supporter of this long range comprehensive planning project, and have volunteered to be a citizen member of the local advisory committee. However, at the same time, I have serious doubts about how effective it will ultimately be unless fundamental changes are made in our laws to mandate government compliance with environmental law and to provide effective recourse to the people to challenge environmentally damaging projects.
— David Silverman, St. John