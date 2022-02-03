This week’s Senate session to approve the Government Employees’ Retirement System rescue plan represented something rare in Virgin Islands politics — true cooperation and collaboration between political rivals and between the executive and legislative branches of the V.I. government.
The 34th Legislature’s Subcommittee on GERS Restructuring, Solvency and Economic Development, led by Finance Chairman Kurt Vialet, also needs to be commended for its work to turn a proposal by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s administration to infuse the retirement system with much-needed cash, into a workable plan.
In addition to Vialet, the other members of the subcommittee are Dwayne DeGraff, Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, Carla Joseph and Milton Potter. We’re told that freshman senators, Samuel Carrion and Frankie Johnson, as well as former Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. also were active participants at committee meetings. They are to be commended for their efforts, as are all the members of the 34th Legislature and their staff who worked hard to craft and finalize this legislation.
GERS still requires much reform, but retirees and those soon to retire can rest much easier knowing that collapse is no longer on the horizon.
Caution remains critical, however. During Monday’s session, Sen. Kenneth Gittens referenced the 2008 Diageo deal, which promised to funnel monies into GERS. It’s a promise, Gittens said, that has yet to bear fruit. Further, it’s typical of the questionable deals that governors make while claiming to work in the best interest of Virgin Islanders.
Gittens also referenced a 2017 U.S. Department of the Interior audit of the V.I. Public Finance Authority that raised questions about the PFA’s ability to manage the territory’s financial resources that’s giving us pause.
That report, accessible at dailynews.vi/opinion and dated Sept. 1, 2017, was filed jointly by the Office of the Virgin Islands Inspector General and the Office of Inspector General of the Department of the Interior. The 63-page report, details the operations of the VI Public Finance Authority, and appears to have gone under the radar with residents having to deal with not one but two Category 5 hurricanes.
A summary notes, “we determined that PFA did not maintain sufficient internal controls to safeguard assets and did not provide reasonable assurance that financial transactions and related reports were accurate, as evidenced by the $50 million in financial reporting discrepancies, conflicts of interest, and the $101.1 million in questionable expenditures we found during our fieldwork.”
We agree with Gittens that accountability remains key in assuring the success of legislation to stabilize GERS. The question meantime is can this collaboration between politicians last? Will members of the 34th Legislature, for example, be privy to how billions received in disaster aid — after the twin hurricanes and since the start of the 2020 COVID pandemic — will be spent? With Government House continuing to tout its transparency, we can only hope for the best.