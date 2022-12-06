Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, in remarks in September at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual legislative conference, presented an audacious goal — to cure for sickle cell disease by 2030. This was an eye-opener given that for generations sickle cell was largely an ignored disease characterized by underfunded research, lack of accessible and available treatments, and poor understanding by medical professionals.
I trust Secretary Becerra’s sincerity in announcing that we can cure sickle cell disease in less than a decade, but I am also realistic about the hard, focused work that has to happen, beginning immediately, to make that goal a reality. We have to optimize the scientific promise that exists today to develop a cure. We have to ensure that any new treatments, therapies or cures for sickle cell are accessible to those who need them. And we need improved advocacy and health delivery equity for those who are currently suffering from this terrible disease.
It is distressing that sickle cell disease has devastated and shortened lives for as long as it has with minimal progress in alleviating the damage it causes. The approximately 100,000 sickle cell patients in the United States, predominantly African-Americans, suffer chronic, often crippling pain, as misshapen blood cells block oxygen to joints and organs and lifespans for sickle cell patients are approximately 20 years shorter than that of the average American.
Evolving science, however, is presenting an opportunity to strike a blow against this disease.
Recent progress in gene therapy studies and clinical trials are demonstrating unprecedented promise in treating sickle cell disease. In years past, medical science could only attempt to treat symptoms with conventional drugs and chronic blood transfusions or a lucky few patients could undergo donor blood marrow transplant. Now, researchers have developed the ability to go right to a patient’s DNA and address the disease’s root cause. We’re seeing tangible results. Clinical trials being conducted throughout the country are having success with a single application of new gene therapies that restore blood cells to their normal shape in the patients participating in the trials, in many cases, completely eliminating their episodes of severe pain. And this is just the beginning.
But, as important as the science will be in achieving Secretary Becerra’s goal, medical breakthroughs will do little good if patients can’t benefit from them. The history here, where sickle cell disease is concerned, is not a good one. In 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug for sickle cell patients — the first in two decades — and insurers were reluctant to provide coverage for it, leaving it financially out of reach for most patients.
Leaders like Tennessee state Sen. Raumesh Akbari are taking the offensive in making sure this isn’t the case with future therapeutic breakthroughs. As Sen. Akbari said, “We live in too rich of a country for people who are fighting through this disease to have to worry how to pay for it.” She sponsored “Terrence’s Law”, named after someone who died of the disease and signed into law last year by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. It will pave the way for the state’s TennCare program to pay for future sickle cell treatments and cures. This kind of effort needs to be replicated nationwide.
And while we fight for the future, our health care system also needs to do a better job meeting the needs of today’s sickle cell patients. Too often, patients are entering emergency rooms because of their acute pain and having treatments delayed or denied, being sent home to suffer, because there aren’t clear protocols for supporting with sickle cell disease and doctors receive scant training on the condition in medical schools. Sickle cell patients need advocates in the health care system, not a lack of understanding.
Those of us who have fought on behalf of sickle cell disease sufferers are thrilled by Secretary Becerra’s stated goal and by the science that can make it a reality. Where the proverbial rubber meets the road, though, we must be determined to make changes to a system that has been lacking in meeting the needs of this community. People in pain be treated with dignity and respect and shouldn’t have to fight to live a normal, healthy life when effective therapies are available.
— Donna Christensen, M.D., St. Croix, served as V.I. Delegate to Congress for 18 years, and currently serves as chair of the Scientific, Academic and Medical Council for the Institute for Gene Therapies.