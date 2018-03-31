HR 4731, the bill recently introduced to extend the retained use estate (RUE) for Caneel Bay, is unnecessary, unwarranted, and contrary to the best interests of Virgin Islands National Park as an effective mechanism for the continued operation of Caneel Bay Resort at the expiration of the RUE already exists.
This is PL 111-261, a law passed in 2010. This law allows for the resort to operate under a lease arrangement for up to 40 years. The law also protects the natural, cultural and historic resources of the property, provides for lease payments to Virgin Islands National Park based on fair market values, and respects the legacy of Laurance Rockefeller, who founded the resort and donated about 5,000 acres of land to establish V.I. National Park. The law is already quite favorable to the current RUE-holder, CBI Acquisitions LLC, allowing them non-competitive access to this unique opportunity.
Caneel Bay Resort plays an extremely important role in the history and economy of St. John and the Virgin Islands and we firmly support its continued operation. However, it must be done in a way that complements the park, and does nothing to undermine the integrity of the park’s resources. Nothing in the current RUE or HR 4731 offers any protection to the natural and cultural resources or maintenance of the historic fabric of the resort.
PL 111-261, on the other hand, does. This law specifically ensures that the general character of the resort remains unchanged, prohibits an increase in the size of the resort or number of guest rooms, prohibits the sale of partial ownership or timeshares, and ensures the protection of the natural, cultural and historic features of the resort.
The National Park Service (NPS) is in the “forever business” and by mandate and mission must ensure that the resources under its care are protected in perpetuity for the enjoyment of current and future generations.
NPS conducted an Environmental Assessment (EA) in 2013 concerning the future of Caneel Bay Resort. The EA concluded that a lease arrangement both conformed to PL 111-261 and was in the best interests of V.I. National Park in that it allows for adequate protection of the natural and cultural resources and historic fabric of Caneel Bay. One should not be distracted by the EA not being “finalized.” The principal findings were set and NPS has been waiting for the lease negotiations to be concluded so the lease provisions could be included in the EA — at that point it would be “finalized.”
NPS and CBI had been in negotiations for several years concerning a lease, per PL 111-262, for the continuation of operations at Caneel. We have no doubt that this was a frustrating experience, as the two entities had different priorities: NPS was primarily concerned with the protection of the natural and cultural resources and CBI was presumably concerned with furthering a business model that maximized profits. We submit that these concerns are not mutually exclusive. There are countless examples of successful and profitable businesses operating hotels in national parks under lease or concession agreements.
We need look no further than Laurance Rockefeller for an excellent example of this. Rockefeller was an astute businessman and philanthropist. He built Caneel Bay (and several other successful resorts) in harmony with nature and the historic/cultural features of the property. He was also very clear about his vision for Caneel upon the expiration of the RUE stating that: “(Caneel) ultimately be an integral part of V.I. National Park under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of the Interior for the use and enjoyment by visitors to the park of the outstanding scenic and other features of national significance located both within the premises and in other areas of the park.” This was reiterated by the Trustees of Jackson Hole Preserve in a recent letter to Congress. Given all that Laurance Rockefeller did for Caneel, St. John, and the Virgin Islands, at the very least, we should respect his wishes.
Lease agreements with the NPS are largely prescribed, if not dictated, by law and policy. A lease for a hotel property in V.I. National Park will be quite similar to a lease agreement in any other national park. There just is not a lot of wiggle room.
We urge NPS and CBI to resume their negotiations and work out their differences. We further suggest that the lease include provisions to ensure the soonest possible reopening of the resort.
— Joe Kessler is president of the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park, St. John.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.