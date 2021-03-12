Dear Editor,
This letter is regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
For those of you that have had the COVID-19 vaccine, that choice has already been made.
This letter is for those readers who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine as of yet, and maybe contemplating whether or not the vaccine is the right thing for them.
With that said, I have a question: Have you done any serious investigation into this vaccine? I have, and I encourage anyone who is considering taking this vaccine to do the same.
If you go to the Food and Drug Administration’s website right now and look up COVID-19 vaccine on that site you will find this:
“COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized for Emergency Use
- Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 Vaccine
- Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
- Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine”
These vaccines have only been approved for “emergency use.” Vaccines take years to develop, folks. We are the “test.”
Please be careful what you allow to be injected into your body. I myself will not take the COVID-19 vaccine. I’ve done the research and I know what’s in it.
But don’t listen to me; do the research yourself and make your own decision based on what you find.
Good luck to you.
— Raymond Garrigues, St. John