Dear Editor,
The Caribbean region, inclusive of the Anglo, Franco, Spanish, Dutch and Yankee enclaves, is one of the most disaster-prone areas in the world. The Asian-Pacific region is the most disaster-prone area in the world. The Caribbean region is heavily prone to natural disasters, including hurricanes and other tropical weather systems, floods, earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis.
The La Soufriere volcano, silent since 1979, recently erupted in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Thus far, the government has had to evacuate about 17,000 residents. According to the University of West Indies Seismic Research Centre, there are about 19 live volcanoes in the Eastern Caribbean. Every island from Grenada to Saba is subject to the direct threat of volcanic eruptions. Additionally, Grenada, St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Martinique, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Eustatius and Saba have live centers. Others like Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the British Virgin Islands, most of the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago are close to volcanic islands. Therefore, they are subject to volcanic hazards such as severe ash fall and volcanically generated tsunamis.
Impact and cost of disasters
Disasters, either natural or man-made, pose risks to lives, impact livelihoods, destroy properties and disrupt economies. They are particularly hazardous to the health and safety and economic well-being of small developing islands. The challenging conditions created by the disasters are imposing severe hardship on people living in the region. Most of these countries are resource-poor with small, fragile economies — such as tourism — and have limited ability to rebound quickly after a disaster. Disasters damage housing and other facilities, disrupt businesses, impact economic growth and development, impact government operations, impact medical, education and other vital services, increase unemployment and impact the quality of life and standard of living. Another crucial concern is the frequency of disasters, which significantly slows recovery and development.
Though natural disasters are unavoidable, governments can mitigate their impacts through proactive, aggressive, smart, and sensible actions.
U.S. disaster agency
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is the disaster management agency for the United States. I refer to it here only as an example that regional governments can adopt and adapt measures to suit the region’s disaster needs. The region, perhaps, can benefit from the battle-hardened experience of FEMA.
FEMA’s primary purpose is to coordinate the response to a disaster in the U.S. that overwhelms the resources of local and state authorities. Assistance to declared emergencies include availability of technical experts in specific fields, funds for rebuilding and relief for infrastructure, low-interest loans with the Small Business Administration, individual assistance, public assistance and funds the training of response personnel. FEMA’s annual budget is about $18 billion, and it also provides disaster assistance to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Of note, the mission of disaster agencies in Canada and the U.K. is relatively similar to FEMA’s.
Reimagining CDEMA
In 2005, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Response Agency was formed and four years later was renamed the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency or CDEMA. CDEMA is an inter-regional supportive network of independent emergency units throughout the Caribbean. Countries in the network include Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, the BVI, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands. While FEMA and CDEMA share a relatively similar mission, the latter faces challenges in structure, mitigation, response, preparation, recovery and funding.
A recent CDEMA Disaster Management and Readiness Audit showed an urgent need to improve planning and coordination across sectors and to strengthen preparation and response mechanisms at the national levels.
We are nearing the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Climate change/global warming results are becoming more frequent, with severe hurricanes and rising sea levels. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the worst pandemic since the Spanish Flu in 1918, the 2020 hurricane season was a record-setting with 30 named storms and 13 hurricanes (six of the major hurricanes were Category 3). This year, Colorado State University predicts another above-average season with 17 named storms — eight hurricanes with four of them pegged as major hurricanes. During the hurricane season, many in the Caribbean region go through the ritual of nervously praying and hoping that hurricanes will not hit their countries and turn north into the open Atlantic, posing no threat to land.
In the Caribbean, it’s not if, but when an island gets hit. Often, it may take decades for an island hit by a hurricane, to be hit with another, and this results in the lowering of one’s guard and increased complacency. The impact of monster Category 5 hurricanes Irma and Maria, which hit the Virgin Islands in September 2017 and caused significant damage, adverse economic effects and changed lives and livelihoods are still reverberating.
While leaders cannot stop a hurricane’s fury, they can protect lives and minimize property damage. Consequently, CDEMA must be reimagined and re-transformed to reduce vulnerability to hazards and improve the capacity and capability to cope with disasters.
Transforming CDEMA requires out-of-the-box thinking. Though it is the lead agency in responding to and providing assistance for disasters, CDEMA’s front line and prime responsibility for managing disasters fall to individual member states. The region is neither a unitary nor federated system of government, so the response to disasters may not be as strong and cohesive as it needs and should be. CDEMA’s role and responsibilities must be improved and strengthened to enhance its efficacy to mitigate, prepare, respond to, and recover from disasters.
The following are some suggestions for transforming CDEMA:
• Increase funding level. CDEMA needs a steady funding stream to operate. The main Achilles’ heel to CDEMA’s effectiveness may be underfunding as much of it appears to come from donations/grants. CDEMA exists to support and serve the region, which must assume responsibility for and build out its budget. Regional countries must commit to and appropriate annual funding proportional to its size and population. Of course, with funding should come accountability via an annual comprehensive, certified financial audit
• Establish a headquarters outside of the frequent and historical paths of recurring disasters. Satellite sites can be established
• Procure assistance with or assets to include cruise ships, aircraft, construction equipment, machinery, vehicles, communication equipment such as satellite phones — all of which can be prepositioned outside of the path of a predicted event
• Train and establish various teams to include communications and medical operations for rapid dispatch and deployment to disaster sites
• Establish a loan program to help individuals and small businesses recover from disasters
• Strengthen building codes
• Establish an academy to provide training in mitigation, preparation, response and recovery to disaster management personnel
• Establish a regional windstorm/emergency disaster insurance pool to fund individual and business losses following disasters
• Establish a board to in-take disaster requests, process them, and make disaster declaration
• Establish legal mechanisms to facilitate CDEMA partnerships to work smoothly with member states
Disasters should not be the sole responsibility of each island, but the region’s responsibility. When the region works collaboratively, great benefits accrue to the region and its people. Absent of a unitary state or federation, the region must work collectively to fund and solve common and shared problems such as natural and man-made disasters. Preparation is insurance; time to start preparing for the fast approaching 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season.
— Edgar Leonard, Tortola