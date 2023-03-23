Dear Editor,

Gambling is a form of entertainment that is enjoyed by tens of millions of patrons globally, including the residents of the states and territories of the United States of America. The American Gaming Association (AGA), the casino gaming industry national trade group, recently reported that U.S. casinos had their best year ever in 2022, with over $60B in revenues. The AGA revenue report was limited to table games and slot machines, and excluded online sports betting, internet casino games, lotteries, other forms of gambling and illegal gaming activities.