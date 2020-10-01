Dear Editor,
Heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands’ recent Farmers to Families food districution. This U.S. Department of Agriculture-sponsored initiative is part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. It is designed to distribute agricultural products to the general public through pre-packaged boxes containing fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy and meat products.
This initiative is in keeping with the mandate of Catholic Charities of the V.I., as we have served the homeless and poor in the territory for over 50 years through our Bethlehem House Shelter, Soup Kitchen, Senior Feeding Project and Street Outreach Programs.
We gratefully acknowledge the “village” that made this event possible. It is through the collaborative effort of the following businesses, agencies and individuals that we were able to accomplish this task:
USDA; Methodist Outreach; Allie Rental; DCM Committee; A&R Transportation; Eduardo Carmona; Department of Health; Department of Human Services; Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation; Grade All; Corey Lettsome; Lew Henley Sewage Disposal; Merchants Market; Office of the Governor; Kevin Rodriguez; Rotary Club; Search and Rescue; Sen. Marvin Blyden’s Office; V.I. National Guard; V.I. Police Department and many valued volunteers.
Thank you. We appreciate your assistance and look forward to your continued support.
— Andrea Shillingford is executive director of Catholice Charities of the Virgin Islands, Inc.