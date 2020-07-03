Today, Virgin Islanders celebrate the 172nd anniversary of the emancipation of the enslaved peoples of the Danish West Indies. Around the world, people are now calling for equal treatment of the descendants of the enslaved Africans. Our history is full of brave men and women who fought against unjust systems. We must follow in their footsteps and address our own history of oppression and present inequality.
I recently spoke with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. concerning the relocation of Gov. Peter Von Scholten’s portrait from the Great Hall of St. Croix Government House. He agreed there should be a more appropriate artwork. We must not dishonor the people who fought for emancipation and the truth of our history. I’ve also requested that Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. sponsor legislation for a process to educate the public on the various forms of status. Such legislation would require a referendum on status at the end of such period, which would trigger legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives to be introduced and advocated by the delegate to Congress.