Dear Editor,
From my personal experience, I wonder am I the only one questioning whether the VI Taxicab Commission is regulating charges?
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dear Editor,
From my personal experience, I wonder am I the only one questioning whether the VI Taxicab Commission is regulating charges?
Taxicabs are abundant on St. Thomas, as are the range of prices the drivers charge. I can, and do, take the same trip four times a week and I am charged four different rates.
Although, there is a standard rate sheet available in each licensed cab, drivers consistently come up with additional charges, double rates for each passenger and take the long way around the island.
Meanwhile I have to ride to out-of-the way places before I arrive home so that the driver can charge us each excessive rates. Some days I have to pay out more than I make in a day working in the service industry. It is literally highway robbery.
Of course I hop on a “safari bus” when I can, but unfortunately they do not run from Frydenhoj to Red Hook. That ride of less than a mile may cost $5 to $15. Perhaps residents can rally for a safari that travels east from downtown?
Additionally, I plan to submit this observation to the VI Taxicab Commission along with the suggestion of better regulation. Can cabs be equipped with meters like most major cities? Can we recruit Über or Lyft to help regulate competition and keep costs down for the average, hard working commuter?
Although I am not sure what the solution looks like, I know there is a serious problem which needs to be addressed and resolved.
— J. Stewart, St. Thomas