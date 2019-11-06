The National Debt clock in NYC spins faster than you can see. Second by second it lets the United States know how big our debt grows. Perhaps a different type of clock needs to be erected in the Virgin Islands. A big clock, erected to let us know how many days are left before our Government Employees’ Retirement System runs out of money. Presently, funds disappearing are estimated gone in less than three years.
Perhaps it’s because the reality of that day has not arrived or perhaps it’s because most people don’t like to think about bad things yet to come, but no substantial reforms have been enacted in this system that has been fiscally sick for years. But the reality is that horrible day, when the GERS fund runs dry, is fast approaching.
