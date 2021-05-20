Dear Editor,

This ode, titled “Crossing,” is dedicated to the management, staff and police of the Magens Bay Authority who keep our parks beautiful and protected for the public to enjoy.

The bridge at Magens Bay,

dark pond smoothed out.

Whiff of sulphur,

mangrove trees

with craggy roots entwined.

One solitary Egret hunting,

a smudge of white

plumes the brackish

landscape.

Canopies of palm,

Sea grape and mahogany.

Chords of morning light

filter in.

Hum of ocean surf

the immense blue sea

beyond, pulsing.

Sailboats at anchor

rocking softly offshore.

In the shallows

lizard fish

camouflaged in sand

ambush predators,

rocket upward

with razor teeth

swallowing sprat.

Seagulls, boobies

and pelicans wheel

and dive into

huge dark swarms

of silvery fry.

Tarpon roam

the outer edges

mouths agape to feed.

The turtles

sleepily munch

sea grass

sting rays glide

vacuuming sand

worms and crabs

needle fish thread

the watery blue.

I have walked

and swum this bay

a lifetime,

waters of memory

images suspended

in time.

Once after a swim

in a fierce rain shower

floating, looking up

a luminous light

filled an overcast heavens

weightless between

ocean and sky,

beauty and cruelty.

Between

what cannot be known

and the longing

for the visible sign.

A light rain of clouds

falls away to the west.

This is the way back,

crossing the bridge

at Magens Bay

homeward bound.

— Filippo Cassinelli, St. Thomas