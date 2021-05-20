Dear Editor,
This ode, titled “Crossing,” is dedicated to the management, staff and police of the Magens Bay Authority who keep our parks beautiful and protected for the public to enjoy.
The bridge at Magens Bay,
dark pond smoothed out.
Whiff of sulphur,
mangrove trees
with craggy roots entwined.
One solitary Egret hunting,
a smudge of white
plumes the brackish
landscape.
Canopies of palm,
Sea grape and mahogany.
Chords of morning light
filter in.
Hum of ocean surf
the immense blue sea
beyond, pulsing.
Sailboats at anchor
rocking softly offshore.
In the shallows
lizard fish
camouflaged in sand
ambush predators,
rocket upward
with razor teeth
swallowing sprat.
Seagulls, boobies
and pelicans wheel
and dive into
huge dark swarms
of silvery fry.
Tarpon roam
the outer edges
mouths agape to feed.
The turtles
sleepily munch
sea grass
sting rays glide
vacuuming sand
worms and crabs
needle fish thread
the watery blue.
I have walked
and swum this bay
a lifetime,
waters of memory
images suspended
in time.
Once after a swim
in a fierce rain shower
floating, looking up
a luminous light
filled an overcast heavens
weightless between
ocean and sky,
beauty and cruelty.
Between
what cannot be known
and the longing
for the visible sign.
A light rain of clouds
falls away to the west.
This is the way back,
crossing the bridge
at Magens Bay
homeward bound.
— Filippo Cassinelli, St. Thomas