Good customer service generally means going above and beyond to keep a client or customer satisfied and happy. It means answering any questions they have, resolving issues with a positive attitude, and attending to and providing the client with prompt, accurate, reliable, and courteous service. It even means anticipating the needs of clients and customers. Customer satisfaction is a high priority, especially in a service business, because creating loyal and returning customers contributes mightily to sales and profits. When you have satisfied customers, they are more likely to recommend your business to others in person and influence others via social media, thus providing a free form of advertising.
In the U.S. Virgin Islands, we are essentially a service-based economy (82 % of 2019 GDP: Source BEA). We have little or no agriculture or manufacturing. Within our largely service-based economy, our most important economic sector is tourism. Over 2.3 million international visitors (average each year between 2010 and 2020: Source UNWTO) come to our shores and use the services of airlines, cruise ship operators, taxi drivers, car rental agencies, tour operators, restaurants, bars, night clubs, gift shops, grocery stores, convenience marts, gasoline stations, beach equipment rental vendors, ATMs of financial institutions, hotels, and short-term vacation rental accommodations. Between 2010 and 2019, tourism expenditures averaged $2.8 billion per year, a significant portion of territorial GDP (Statista).
Good customer service is paramount since the Virgin Islands is a tourism-dependent economy. We want tourists to have a seamless set of pleasant and satisfying experiences and interactions. Why? They will be more likely to return and to speak highly to their friends and acquaintances of the Virgin Islands as a preferred tourism destination.
The Virgin Islands has sun, sand, and surf as its main tourism product. But many other places in the Caribbean sell the same; they also have the same beautiful sugary white sand beaches, clear turquoise waters, balmy tropical weather, and striking scenic beauty. Many other places in the Caribbean are lower-cost destinations than the V.I. For example, according to the Travel Cost Index, the average cost per day, per person, based on surveys of real travelers in the Caribbean region, the V.I. ranks 15th out of 25 Caribbean destinations, in fourth quantile.
The Travel Cost for the V.I. is $248 as of 2021, compared to Barbados, the priciest destination at $376.80, and the two lowest-cost destinations of Cuba ($41) and Haiti ($32.60). The peer competitors of the V.I. — Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Bahamas — mature destinations with high levels of airline connections to the U.S., the main source of tourists, all have lower costs per day than the V.I. For example, the travel cost index for the Dominican Republic is $142.38, Puerto Rico is $217.69, and Jamaica is $129.57. The Bahamas is the only mature destination with a higher cost index than the V.I. ($250.26). Therefore, one of the main areas we can distinguish and differentiate ourselves is having a reputation for superior to excellent customer service. A reputation for outstanding customer service in the V.I. can compensate for higher costs.
Unfortunately, many anecdotes of less than exemplary customer service in the V.I. abound — lackadaisical attitudes, cut eye, sucking of teeth, the glacial pace of service, gruff exchanges, problems with punctuality, not returning phone calls, the disposition that the client/customer and their concerns/desires are not that important to be it in government offices, restaurants, car rental agencies, at the airport, or stores. The few empirical surveys of tourist satisfaction with the Virgins Islands show that frontline tourist employees (taxi drivers, tour operators, gift shop personnel) are middling of the pack compared to other Caribbean jurisdictions (Visitor Survey 2015, Florida Cruise Ship Association 2014).
One popular tourist destination known for good customer service is the Dominican Republic. Servers and housekeeping staff in the Dominican Republic are famous for being ingratiating. Taxi drivers arrive early and wait until disembarking guests have entered their property at night. The combination of an inexpensive cost of a vacation, good airlift, good customer service, a wide variety of activities to engage in, and lovely beaches have contributed to making the Dominican Republic the top tourist destination in the Caribbean.
For the Virgin Islands, we need to observe and learn from other competing tourism destinations and aim to improve our customer service and use it to our competitive advantage. We must explicitly value customer service and make it an integral part of our business model. We need to teach customer service, we need to make periodic assessments to see how we are progressing, see how we compare ourselves to others, and we need to understand that good customer service profits.
How would we start a program of sustained customer service improvement? Answer: Implement a broad-based customer service training program and have periodic evaluations.
The principles of good customer service are having employees and staff develop and practice: 1) patience, 2) effective listening, 3) attentiveness, 4) knowledge, 5) empathy, 6) proactive, 7) clear communication, 8) not making a promise you can not deliver on, 9) knowing when to say you do not know and 10) courtesy and professionalism.
Short courses that teach and demonstrate these traits should be designed. These courses should emphasize experiential learning, that is, role-playing appropriate for the business or service sector. For example, have some employee or a consultant pretend to be a customer and test another employee in different scenarios. New employees being onboarded should get some exposure or training on customer service principles. Refresher courses and spot assessments of how well employees provide customer service should become standard business practices. Priority should be given to tourism-related frontline workers in the first phase. Then, as a general government-sanctioned labor development policy, customer service training should spread to other businesses in the non-tourism and the entire public sectors.
— Gemma A. Wenner, a resident of St. Thomas, lectures in Tourism and Hospitality at Southern Illinois University.