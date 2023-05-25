Dear Editor,

Good customer service generally means going above and beyond to keep a client or customer satisfied and happy. It means answering any questions they have, resolving issues with a positive attitude, and attending to and providing the client with prompt, accurate, reliable, and courteous service. It even means anticipating the needs of clients and customers. Customer satisfaction is a high priority, especially in a service business, because creating loyal and returning customers contributes mightily to sales and profits. When you have satisfied customers, they are more likely to recommend your business to others in person and influence others via social media, thus providing a free form of advertising.