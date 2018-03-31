Virgin Islands roads have taken the beating of their lives. Heavy equipment that has been brought in due to the hurricanes has steadily ripped apart major roads all over.
Dump trucks, huge bucket trucks, shipping containers, bulldozers and everything else that is huge in size and weight has traversed the three islands. And since we as a community have been busy with other repairs, road repairs are on the back burner.
But we have reached our limit.
Some roads have potholes that are so big they can swallow both humans and cars. Other roads have collapsed and created sinkholes. Conditions are so extreme that people have to swerve into oncoming lanes to avoid disappearing into the abyss. The danger is real and at a critical level.
We know we have a lot to do as a community. Everyone has their hands full, especially our government. And we appreciate all the multitasking we are requesting. But we respectfully request road repairs be started.
Our cars can’t take it. Pedestrians can’t avoid it, and safe roads are necessary for us all to keep going during our recovery.
We also don’t like the idea that some of our citizens could disappear into a big pothole and never be heard from again.
— Maria Ferreras is a longtime St. Thomas resident and community volunteer.
