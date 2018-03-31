Editor’s Note: The Daily News recognizes that several of the opinions expressed in this letter are stated as if they are facts. We have nonetheless published the letter in its entirety as submitted by its author. We will address these issues in upcoming editorials.
In his guest editorial published in the Tuesday, March 13 edition of The Virgin Islands Daily News, Kurt Repanshek raises several issues to which I will respond as attorney for CBI Acquisitions, LLC (“CBIA”), the owner of Caneel Bay Resort.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett has done the right thing with the introduction of her legislation.
Perhaps Mr. Repanshek’s piece was submitted to the newspaper before he saw the amended legislation. However, with her consent, Delegate Plaskett’s legislation, HR 4731, was voted out of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Natural Resources with an important amendment to the original legislation: that the rent to be paid by the owners of Caneel for the occupancy of the land was to be at a “fair market rental determined by an independent appraiser.” Further, the rent is to be redetermined every 15 years. Consequently, whether the original rent provision of 1.2 percent of gross revenues as the rent to be paid to the National Park Service is a defensible number — I will not use this space to explain why it was — the issue is moot and an important premise for Mr. Repanshek’s article is no longer valid.
Mr. Repanshek also failed to put the Delegate’s action in its proper context.
The closing of Caneel Bay resulted in more than 330 employees directly employed by the resort losing their jobs. It also meant the loss of dozens of jobs for the concessions that operated at the resort and the businesses that provided services to the resort or to guests staying at Caneel, the loss of jobs and millions of dollars in revenues to the broader St. John economy by the restaurants, watersports and other businesses who depended on the spending by the resort and its guests, and an economic loss to St. Thomas by the absence of dozens of high-end shoppers who were transported each day from Caneel to Charlotte Amalie by the Caneel Bay ferry boats.
In his column, Mr. Repanshek placed that economic loss at $65 million annually. However, the $65 million represents only the direct spending by the resort, its concessions and the resort’s guests. If we use a conservative multiplier of 2.5 as the number of times that money circulates in the economy, we arrive at an annual loss of economic activity in the territory in excess of $160 million.
Indisputably, Caneel Bay remaining closed represents the continued absence of more than 500 jobs on both St. John and St. Thomas, many tens of millions of dollars being lost to the Virgin Islands economy each year, and the corresponding loss of millions of dollars in tax revenues to the government of the Virgin Islands.
The recovery of the hospitality industry is critical for the territory’s economy and as the territory’s most prestigious resort, Caneel Bay should be at the forefront of the recovery.
If HR 4731 is not enacted, what is the alternative?
The existing Retained Use Estate (RUE) does not expire until Sept. 30, 2023. The National Park Service will honor its obligations under the RUE until that date. Consequently, no other operator can have access to the property until the expiration of the RUE.
Once the RUE expires, the Secretary of Interior has one year to determine whether to continue the operation of a hotel on the property. Thereafter, if the property is to continue as a place for the operation of public accommodation facilities, the National Park Service will have to go through a process to select a new operator. Given the NPS record in selecting and awarding rights to operate within the National Parks, it is prudent to assume that the process will take at least two years, and perhaps more, before a new agreement for the occupancy and operation of the property would be concluded. The new operator could be CBIA, but nothing guarantees that the next operator will be obliged to operate a luxury resort. And replacing Caneel Bay with a mid-market hotel would not be in the interest of the Virgin Islands economy, the local government or the environment. The territory either loses the positive economic impact of a luxury resort or the size and density of the resort must be increased substantially with sufficient additional guests in order to have the same positive economic impact that Caneel currently has on St. John and the territory.
Once a new operator is selected, that company will have to complete the design of the new resort and obtain the required approvals (CZM, ACOE, GVI Permits Division) before commencing construction. That process will take longer if Economic Development Commission benefits are pursued for the project. The design and permitting for a new hotel on the property is a process that will take somewhere between 18 months and two years to be completed.
After the permits have been obtained, and assuming the new operator already has its financing in place to cover the cost of development, only then will construction commence. To build a resort the size of Caneel, it is reasonable to assume that we are looking at another 18 to 24 months of construction before the new resort opens (or longer if a larger mid-market hotel is to replace Caneel Bay Resort).
By my math, the territory finally obtains a replacement for its most significant hotel property in 2028 at the earliest, and more likely in 2030. That means, even if a new luxury resort takes the place of Caneel Bay, the contribution the current resort makes to the territory’s employment and tourism economy will have been absent for at least 10 years.
Delegate Plaskett is aware of that reality and is demonstrating commendable leadership to facilitate the reconstruction and reopening of Caneel Bay on a much faster timetable with the extension of the RUE.
Another point needs to be made to clear up a misimpression being peddled with respect to Laurance Rockefeller’s intent under the existing RUE. In Section 8 of the RUE, Mr. Rockefeller anticipated the continued operation of the resort at the expiration of the term of the RUE and explicitly provided that should the Secretary of the Interior determine to continue the operation of the resort, Mr. Rockefeller’s company or its successor would be given a “reasonable opportunity” to operate the resort. And “reasonable opportunity” is defined in the RUE as being an opportunity to compete equally for the continued operation of the hotel. Both the RUE and applicable federal regulation give the Secretary of Interior the right to exercise his or her discretion in making that award.
Under the exigent circumstances in which the territory and specifically St. John finds itself in the aftermath of two hurricanes, it is entirely appropriate for that discretion to be exercised to truncate the replacement process and accelerate the recovery of St. John and the territory by the extension of the RUE with CBIA.
I trust no one seriously questions the authority of the Congress of the United States to make that determination with respect to the economic recovery of the territory and the future existence of the resort. Delegate Plaskett’s sponsorship of HR 4731 is no more than a legislative embodiment of a valid exercise of Congressional discretion. Nothing in HR 4 731 contravenes the federal government’s discretion recognized by Mr. Rockefeller and expressed in Section 8 of the RUE.
Another fiction is that the extension of the RUE somehow gives the owners of Caneel a monopoly. The Virgin Islands National Park on St. John is a special place to be sure and Mr. Rockefeller’s decision to locate the resort within the park was visionary. But let us not be so arrogant as to believe the people who stay at Caneel have no other choices. There are dozens of other luxury resorts located throughout the Caribbean competing with Caneel Bay, with more being added to the region almost every calendar quarter.
Delegate Plaskett also is aware of that reality and has taken action to ensure that Caneel Bay Resort and St. John remain at the top of that list of choices.
The reconstruction of the resort will cost in excess of $100 million and even if the pending insurance claim is paid in full, the owners of Caneel will have to make a significant additional investment of their own money to cover the projected cost to redevelop the resort. Not to be overlooked is the fact that none of the funding for the redevelopment of Caneel Bay will come from the federal government or the government of the Virgin Islands.
Which begs the question: If the owners of Caneel Bay Resort will be paying fair market rent to occupy the land and investing more than $100 million of their own money to rebuild the resort, where is the “corporate welfare” being given to the owners of Caneel Bay by Delegate Plaskett’s legislation? There is none and a fair and unbiased assessment of the matter by Mr. Repanshek would have come to the same conclusion.
— George H.T. Dudley is the attorney for CBI Acquisitions, LLC, the company operating Caneel Bay Resort.
