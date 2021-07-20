Dear Editor,
The Water and Power Authority, which should be aptly renamed SWASPA (Sometimes Water and Sometimes Power Authority), is a monopoly, the only provider of electricity in the territory since its inception in 1964. It has been providing intermittent power and distributing over-chlorinated rusty water for more than 50 years, with the only barrier between the authority and the general public being the Public Services Commission.
Decades of mismanagement and lack of proper equipment maintenance has led to sporadic power outages — to the detriment of scores of small businesses and thousands of ratepayers’ appliances, for which, by law, the authority has no liability. The WAPA board comprises appointees of the governor, and traditionally, these board members have not been knowledgeable about electrical generation/distribution or water production/distribution. They are mainly the governors’ eyes and ears into the daily operations of the authority. This has led us to our current situation of incompetence, lack of proper equipment maintenance and mismanagement of funds, which has led to the present-day situation: Ten governors, numerous boards, revolving public relations statements and more frequent power outages.
Planned legislation relative to the PSC having a more pronounced role in oversight of WAPA needs to be addressed ASAP. The placement of political cronies on the board by whoever is governor, with control of the board being the key motivating factor in the selection process, must cease for the betterment of the authority and the Virgin Islands people.
The PSC, since 2019, has requested a financial audit from WAPA and has been showered with a barrage of run-of-the-mill public relations jargon to explain why an audit from 2019 is taking nearly four years to complete. The PSC, with a few exceptions — in the absence of financial scrutiny — has granted rate increases to the authority in spite of the numerous reports in the media of mismanagement of funds, huge salaries at the executive level, and even the renegotiation of the propane conversion project with VITOL, which doubled the size of the contract without the consent of the PSC, as stipulated by law.
PSC commissioners talk tough to WAPA executives, but at the end of the day the authority usually gets its rate increase anyway. The last increase prior to the June 21 increase was December 2020 — six months ago. The community had successfully protested the rate increase and the PSC board voted to deny the authority its rate increase. The governor, the Legislature, and the PSC conducted clandestine meetings, announced a legislative session and passed legislation to provide for an increase just before the Christmas/New Year’s holidays — poking a finger into the eyes of the people of the Virgin Islands.
The authority is in receipt of $315.5 million in FEMA funding for mitigation projects and as we enter another hurricane season; there is little evidence of anything being done aside from composite poles the authority began installing more than a year ago. There was a ground-breaking ceremony on St. Croix for an underground cable project, but none so far on St. John or St. Thomas. The burying of electrical cables will accelerate recovery times after major storms. The authority will be able to distribute electricity and eventually collect payment for usage. Individual residents will be able to recover quicker, and thus the territory is able to recover in a timelier manner.
By the way, telecommunication lines have been being buried all over St. Thomas over the last two years; there’s no excuse for electrical cables dangling on poles, aside from mountainous locales such as Raphune Hill. There are some areas where lines can be buried without the challenge of rocky terrain. WAPA can bury cables where possible, such as the roadway between Nazareth and Smith Bay, Estate Nadir Homes, Bovoni Homes/Thomasville, Lindbergh Bay/Kirwan Terrace, Bordeaux, Tutu Valley, among others.
The community at large must stop being complacent about the mediocrity and ineptitude exhibited by WAPA. Everyone gripes and complains when the power is interrupted, and the minute power is restored everyone resigns themselves to their respective comfort zones, faithfully pay their electrical bills and waiting for the next random, unannounced, inconvenient power outage. If we the people do not demand change, we will receive more of the same.
— Andre Malone, St. Thomas