While the United States champions democracy across the world, our own democracy is under siege. Nothing is more fundamental to democracy than the right to vote — yet there is no explicit guarantee of the right to vote in the U.S. Constitution.

The U.S. ranks near the bottom of industrial democracies in voter turnout. This isn’t accidental — many states purposefully create barriers that make it difficult to register to vote or to cast a ballot. The sensible answer to this is to create — and enforce — the right to vote for every citizen.