As Virgin Islanders approach 173 years of physical emancipation, let us take a moment of silence for the injustice of the enslaved population in the Danish West Indies.
To describe slavery in the Danish West Indies, it was brutal and horrible for enslaved Africans. In 1503, the Spanish brought the first enslaved Africans into the Caribbean. In 1631, English colonists from Barbados brought the first enslaved Africans into St. Croix.
In our Danish West Indies history, there were many slave revolts, which need not to be repeated, but should be well known by all Virgin Islanders. However, over the years we were told that John Gottliff or Moses Gottlieb, aka General Buddhoe was the major leader of the July 3, 1848 revolt known as Emancipation Day.
According to the late Dr. Svend E. Holsoe an anthropologist and genealogist, Buddhoe was born into slavery on March 19, 1820, at Estate La Grange, one of the largest sugar plantations on the island. Holsoe’s research has provided the most reliable account of the 1848 Emancipation revolt based on eyewitness testimonies from official Danish court records, and other first-hand written accounts of what took place 173 years ago.
The late native historian, William Fleming Cissel, also confirmed Buddhoe’s birth as a Crucian. Many, however, also have said that he may have been born on the island of St. Kitts.
“Buddhoe” was a general term used during slavery in the Caribbean to describe someone with great leadership skills. Just like Mary Thomas was known as “Queen Mary,” other Caribbean islands had individuals to whom they referred to as “queen” or “Buddhoe” and also spelled as “Buddho”, “Buddoe”, “Buddo” and “Burdeaux,” who ascended in leadership to liberate their people.
In the Danish census of 1841 to 1846, it showed Buddhoe was a skilled sugar boiler, working at the La Grange sugar plantation. At the time of the 1848 Emancipation, historians estimated that he was probably about 28 years old — very young to be fighting for a just cause. There were many other enslaved Africans involved in the planning to liberate the enslaved population of the Danish West Indies. In fact, the plan by these slaves were to declare their independence from the Danish government.
According to historical accounts, George William, a blacksmith at Butler’s Bay Estate, told Martin King — a coachman for Mrs. Elizabeth Markoe Dewhurst of Estate Bog of Allen — that “there would be a day in this year when they would declare their independence…” William also told King, “The blacks throughout the island would cease working. They would rise up as a group and go into towns demanding their freedom.”
These slave organizers set dates and the time they would declare their freedom. Among them were Moses Robert of Estate Butler Bay and Martin William, a craftsman from Estate Hams Bay on the north side. William knew Robert very well, as they were both from the same general area of the island.
There were also women involved with the planning of the revolt, and who supported the freedom movement of emancipation. There was also “inside help” from people who worked for the Danish Government. For example, Jep Petersen Jepson, a Danish soldier, was a very good friend of Robert. On one particular day, Jepson told Robert, “Blacks were real fools to remain any longer in slavery, as all they needed to do was to go to the Governor General and demand their freedom.”
Other slaves involved in the emancipation movement of 1848 included “Richard,” a mason from Mt. Stewart. Not too far from Mt. Stewart Estate were “Edward” of Rose Hill Estate, and Richard Gumbs, a freed Crucian boy who rode out to estate Prosperity and other estates on the north side to inform other slaves of the planned uprising.
There was also George Fancy, who rode miles informing the country people that when they heard the conch shells being blown, they should not think it is a fire, but rather to assemble themselves in Frederiksted.
Before 1848 Emancipation, which took place on July 3, Robert went to a church service at Moravian Church in Frederiksted. He then visited George Skerret and John Usher, both slaves owned by George Nelthropp, who owned Mt. Washington Estate at that time.
From there, Claus Natha, a free black who was a saddle marker, left with Robert to look for “Hesselberg.” They didn’t find Hesselberg at home. They were told that Hesselberg was out on his horse riding to various south side estates informing people of the uprising, which would occur the following Monday of July 3, 1848.
According to Holsoe, Buddhoe was one of several persons in the crowd on July 3 at Frederiksted, but did not appear to be a major leader in charge, based on eyewitness.
After July 3, instead of Buddhoe seeking retribution, he went about the countryside urging protesters not to loot destructed properties, and to lay down their weapons. After the calm, Buddhoe and others were arrested and imprisoned by the Danes in Fort Christiansvaern in Christiansted as the ringleaders of the insurrection.
Buddhoe was held for six months in jail. For whatever the reason, the Danes decided not to allow him a trial. Buddhoe was advised never to return to St. Croix or he would be executed.
In Holsoe’s research about Buddhoe, he noted, “Documentary evidence has recently emerged that he landed in Trinidad. He later made his way to New York City, where he appeared in the office of anti-slavery crusader Lewis Tappan in 1850.”
The frequently asked question has been whether Buddhoe was the major leader of the 1848 Emancipation. There is evidence, which comes from three individuals who were facing a death sentence, that Buddhoe was indeed an organizer.
However, George Fancy, one of the organizers, said he was more of a leader than Buddhoe. It’s likely that Fancy had an axe to grind with Buddhoe. Who knows? This we will never know, for Buddhoe went into exile without his side of the story.
Happy Emancipation Day!
— Olasee Davis, St. Croix, is an ecologist at the University of the Virgin Islands. He is active in Virgin Islands historical, cultural and environmental preservation.