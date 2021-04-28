Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett announced last week that they have been working “behind the scenes” to encourage the return of cruise ships (The Daily News, April 21, 2021). That is laudable and much needed because the ships are currently the lifeblood of the V.I. tourism economy.
Unfortunately, however, even if the ships started arriving today, the V.I. would still be in trouble. For decades, the V.I. government has chosen to put all our economic eggs into one basket. That basket, of course, is tourism
The big egg in the basket has always been the revenue from cruise ships and their passengers, who visit for a day then sail away. A smaller egg has been hotel guests — who stay longer and spend more — but who are far fewer in number and who are not courted as ardently by our Tourism Department.
And the smallest egg of all is the combination of everything else unrelated to tourism.
Clearly, with no cruise ship arrivals and with no guests in the territory’s largest hotel — which is closed and up for sale — the territory’s long-time dependence on tourism is revealed as unwise, unhealthy and unsustainable.
The pandemic has put into clearer perspective just how vulnerable the V.I. economy is to market forces and conditions beyond our control.
But when the cruise ships eventually return, will the lesson learned become the lesson forgotten?
In joyfully welcoming the passengers and their pocketbooks, will we lose sight of how easily we could lose them again?
Doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is, as the saying goes, the definition of insanity. So let’s be sane and find new ways to thrive.
Governor Bryan himself has made that exact same point.
In his administration’s recently unveiled Vision 2040 plan for the territory (The Daily News, April 6, 2021), he said, “Our administration is making investments in our infrastructure, our workforce, and toward diversifying our fragile economy.”
The 283-page plan calls for “economic diversification that substantially grows the economy while reducing the territory’s dependence on tourism,” an Economic Development Authority news release said, but added that “the business climate is problematic,” according to 87 percent of the businesses giving input for the plan.
Specific problems that discourage V.I. economic growth and diversity, according to the businesses, are licensing and Internal Revenue Bureau regulations, gross receipts taxes, the high cost of living, difficulty obtaining capital and an unmet need for educated/skilled workers.
Vision 2040 identifies eight target industries and economic activities to focus on: agribusiness, coastal and ocean resources, renewable energy, health sciences, light manufacturing, professional and technical services, research and development, and tourism.
Governor Bryan and the Legislature have the necessary information, and they should be working fast and furious to ensure the territory is never again caught short by a lengthy loss of cruise ship visits, as we have been for over a year.
They can do it, if they put their minds to it because the tried-and-true process for reaching a good decision is simple. It requires answering just two questions:
If not this, what?
If not now, when?
To make it even simpler: The answers are: Diversify. Now.