If you woke up on Saturday morning feeling like you were missing something, perhaps it was the $500 which was taken from every woman, man and child in the territory to make a $45 million payment to WAPA. This is the first installment of the $145 million “ransom payment” negotiated by the Bryan administration to get WAPA out of the clutches of VITOL.
At its Friday “emergency” board meeting — attended by the bare minimum of five WAPA board members — three members voted to approve the VITOL settlement, and the same three voted to accept $45 million from the people of the Virgin Islands. Has WAPA applied for a federal grant to complete the VITOL ransom payment? Not yet, answered the WAPA chief executive officer (CEO). Will the hoped-for federal grant reimburse the $45 million being advanced to WAPA? Probably not, answered the WAPA CEO.
So, here is the plan, if you can call it that, proposed by Gov. Bryan and approved by the V.I. Legislature and the WAPA board: the V.I. government will borrow $45 million from a local bank, pay up to 9% interest on the loan, then “loan” that money to WAPA (at no interest), and WAPA will give the $45 million to VITOL. Some day, if WAPA applies for a federal grant and if it is awarded, we may, but probably will not, get paid back that $45 million. And if we don’t get paid back then the administration will take $45 million out of the general fund (our money) and pay back the loan from the bank.
And in case you haven’t followed the entire story, this latest diversion of $45 million to WAPA is in addition to the over $100 million of public money from ARPA funds (the pandemic recovery funds) that has already been given to WAPA over the past year.
So what is $150 million? It is about 15% of our total annual government budget. It is twice the annual budget of the V.I. Police Department, and almost equal to the entire budget of the V.I. Department of Education. It is equivalent to $2,000 for every resident in the territory. But the Bryan administration keeps telling us that they are “keeping our WAPA bills from increasing” … well yes, by reaching into your wallet and taking money which could be used to build schools, hospitals, homeless shelters, and public health facilities.
And what happens if the federal government decides not to provide funds for the VITOL ransom agreement? My guess is that the Governor will be coming to the Legislature looking for another $100 million to finish the job. A quarter of a billion dollars is an unconscionable price to pay for incompetence.
