The U.S. Virgin Islands is a naturally gorgeous place — blessed with incredible mountain views, one stunning white sand beach after the other, shorelines rimmed with clear turquoise waters, beautiful tropical foliage, plenty of sunshine, and caressing trade winds. Yet, when you drive or walk around, you are struck by unsightly litter, overflowing trash bins, an abundance of abandoned vehicles, and too many distressed buildings. Human behavior and the poorly maintained man-made environment detract from the place’s natural beauty.
Imagine you are a tourist driving from Cyril E. King Airport going to the Redhook area on St. Thomas. What would you see? As soon as you leave Airport Road, you see distressed buildings (China Man Hill). Then the overflowing trash bins by Crossroads (Frenchman Bay-Bolongo Bay Road), then you look more closely as you enter the Benner Bay-Mangrove area plastic flyaway bags festooning bushes, then when you get to Redhook area and if you look down, you see bags of trash hiding on the side of the road and general litter cups and wrappings.
As long-term residents, what do you see or, more appropriately, say? What do you accept as normal and don’t even see anymore? On the secondary and tertiary roads in residential areas, you see trash bags. You see Styrofoam food boxes, bottles, cans, and cups on the side of the roads. You see tires leaning up against a guard rail. You see narrowed streets lined with cars in various states of disrepair that make passage difficult. You tend not to see gardens or flowers. Some people seem to decorate their front yards with wrecked cars, displaying them as sculptures to procrastinate until someday when they find the time and money to fix the vehicle or cannibalize parts before it is totally rusted out.
We, as residents, have to and should take pride in the place we live permanently. We should not make our island environment look shabby and disorderly, like we don’t have pride in appearance. We need to educate our youth not to litter, recycle, favor order over disorder, be responsible, and be stewards. We, adults, have to model this behavior — we have to walk the talk.
What can we do to improve the situation? We are talking about individual action, not placing the blame on the government or expecting the government to solve the problem.
First, package your household waste and deposit it in the proper trash bin. Don’t throw your trash through your car window into the bush by the side of the road because you are running late and don’t have time to pass by one of the Waste Management bins. Carry old appliances, tires, construction debris, paint, and solvents to the Bovoni Landfill.
Second, reduce your household’s waste by recycling plastics and engaging in organic composting. Use the compost to condition soil and grow plants, fruit trees, and flowers.
Third, when you are out and purchase takeaway food, please keep the wrappers, cups, plates, forks, etc., in your car, and dispose of them properly. Don’t toss it out the window because you don’t want your car to smell funny. Put a trash bag in your vehicle just for fast-food litter.
Fourth, regularly walk your neighborhood with a trash bag and gloves and pick up trash you see. If you see someone littering, confront them. Tell them not to do it. Call them out. Put up signs that say: “Island Pride. Don’t Litter.”
Fifth, set an example by keeping your yard neat and orderly. Beautify your place even if you live in a rental apartment. Encourage other neighbors to clean up and beautify their places.
At the level of government, there is plenty that can and should be done. Complain and demand that our elected leaders take action. Even businesses have a role to play.
First, impose fines for littering. In talking to a retired police officer, I was astonished to learn that police do not have a ticket book for littering. The V.I. Police Department and Department of Planning and Natural Resources need to dedicate to an anti-litter campaign and anti-maritime pollution (i.e., flushing bilges within the three-mile limit, abandoned/damaged fishing gear, floating trash). The fines should be stiff to send a message. Install CCTV cameras and fine the registered owners of vehicles caught on camera where some occupant is littering.
Second, incentivize and support recycling and composting. Waste should be running recycling and composting operations. The agency needs to seek to make money from selling compost to farmers, gardeners and selling plastics and glass. Third, the government should place more trash bins in high-traffic areas. Redhook is a bustling entertainment zone on the East End of St. Thomas, but there are few trash bins and public restrooms.
Fourth, the government should make frequent public service announcements about littering and beautification. An entire public education campaign focusing on youth needs to be launched. The youth must be taught the values of cleanliness and stewardship of the environment.
Fifth, more businesses should adopt public spaces, participate in corporate-social-responsibility, and offer clean-up incentives to staff for taking care of the areas around their business.
In conclusion, we must have greater pride in our community and care about the environment more. We must stop littering not because of tourists but because we want to live in a neat, clean space and a healthy environment.
— Gemma Wenner, St. Thomas