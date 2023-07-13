Dear Editor,

The U.S. Virgin Islands is a naturally gorgeous place — blessed with incredible mountain views, one stunning white sand beach after the other, shorelines rimmed with clear turquoise waters, beautiful tropical foliage, plenty of sunshine, and caressing trade winds. Yet, when you drive or walk around, you are struck by unsightly litter, overflowing trash bins, an abundance of abandoned vehicles, and too many distressed buildings. Human behavior and the poorly maintained man-made environment detract from the place’s natural beauty.