Double dippers beware

Last week, The Daily News published a story highlighting V.I. Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt’s latest report exposing 15 government employees who have cost GERS millions of dollars by receiving both government pensions and government salaries in violation of V.I. law. These “double dippers,” as identified in the IG’s report by their start and end dates of government employ, are listed below.
It is time to expose the double dippers.
We invite all public-spirited Virgin Islanders who may suspect they know any of these miscreants by the dates of their government employment to call our anonymous tip line at 340-714-9107, stating the person you think may fit the employment dates noted above and the number 1 through 15 that you believe applies.
Every government employee who betrays the public trust tarnishes the reputation of all the hardworking public servants who enter government service to do simply that — serve. Working together, we can root out the fraud, abuse and corruption within our government.