Last week, The Daily News published a story highlighting V.I. Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt’s latest report exposing 15 government employees who have cost GERS millions of dollars by receiving both government pensions and government salaries in violation of V.I. law. These “double dippers,” as identified in the IG’s report by their start and end dates of government employ, are listed below.

It is time to expose the double dippers.

We invite all public-spirited Virgin Islanders who may suspect they know any of these miscreants by the dates of their government employment to call our anonymous tip line at 340-714-9107, stating the person you think may fit the employment dates noted above and the number 1 through 15 that you believe applies.

Every government employee who betrays the public trust tarnishes the reputation of all the hardworking public servants who enter government service to do simply that — serve. Working together, we can root out the fraud, abuse and corruption within our government.

Double dippers beware

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
No. Double start date Dipping end date Length of time double dipped Annuity paid Penalty (Loss of investment opportunity) Total
1 Nov. 2007 Dec. 2018 11 years, 1 month $422,397 $25,944 $458,341
2 Oct. 2015 May 2018 2 years, 9 months $178,370 $10,702 $189,072
3 Sept. 2009 Oct. 2010 1 year, 1 month $172,403 $10,344 $182,747
Dec. 2015 Dec. 2018 3 years
4 June 2015 April 2018 2 years, 10 months $162,989 $9,779 $172,768
5 May 2005 Dec. 2019 6 years, 1 month $151,563 $9,094 $160,657
6 Aug. 2011 Nov. 2016 5 years, 3 months $148,886 $8,933 $157,819
7 May 2005 Dec. 2019 14 years, 7 months $135,067 $8,104 $143,171
8 Oct. 2009 March 2015 4 years, 5 months $127,245 $9,860 $137,105
9 March 2016 Aug. 2018 1 year, 9 months $125,825 $7,550 $133,375
10 June 2016 Aug. 2018 2 years, 2 months $97,291 $6,210 $103,501
11 May 2017 Dec. 2018 1 year, 7 months $86,584 $5,195 $91,779
12 May 2015 May 2016 1 year $74,974 $4,498 $79,472
13 March 2017 Nov. 2018 1 year, 8 months $18,146 $1,089 $19,235
14 July 2018 Dec. 2018 5 months $16,186 $971 $17,157
15 Dec. 2014 May 2015 6 months $9,807 $591 $10,398
Total $1,927,733 $118,864 $2,056,597