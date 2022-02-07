Senators of the 34th Legislature may have found a workable solution to a GERS and V.I. Personnel Division long-festering, money draining problem: “Double dipping” by government employees who retire but go right back to their old jobs and paychecks while also collecting their GERS pension checks — but no longer pay the standard GERS contribution.
The operative word is “may,” because political land mines can blow apart a bill anywhere along the way before it becomes law.
The Finance Committee last week reviewed the bill, which now must survive scrutiny and possible tinkering by the Judiciary Committee and the Rules Committee. As Virgin Islanders have seen for years, Senate committees are notorious as platforms for posturing and pandering to special interests that can distort a good bill’s purpose and effect.
And this double dipper bill is a good one, as it stands. It plugs the holes where money was leaking out; it keeps government offices operating properly; and it gives GERS what GERS is due.
It also frees the government from its perceived need to commit illegal acts.
It would replace the current law that allows the government to hire, on an emergency basis, only a few retirees in essential categories, such as police officers, nurses, and teachers.
But the government has, for a long time, willfully ignored the restrictive legalities and just done as it pleases, filling vacancies across the board, in many departments and in non-essential jobs.
The government was called out about all this by the V.I. Inspector General in an audit report issued Oct. 18, 2021.
In its own defense, the government argues that the illegal practice is the only way to fill numerous vacancies for which there are no applicants with the necessary skills and experience.
Hiring back retirees solves that problem, the government says.
But of course, one wrong often begets more wrongs, and this practice is no exception. For example
• The government and GERS have not created an effective process for tracking the double dippers — their names, their jobs, their salaries.
• Double dippers in some cases have been back in their old jobs for years, with their supervisors making little or no effort to find replacements.
• The presence of double dippers closes off opportunities for existing workers to obtain promotions to the position the retiree is holding. And it discourages people from even seeking government jobs.
Many double dippers have not paid into GERS after returning to work. That has prevented GERS from collecting millions of dollars over the years, according to GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs, and it has further eroded GERS’ precarious financial position.
The bill now wending its way through the Senate committees addresses all the problems and all the wrongs:
• It sets time limits on double dipping and establishes a workable way to track the double dippers.
• It mandates that double dippers pay their standard employee GERS contribution and that the government contributes its share.
• It discourages the government from hiring the retirees back as independent contractors, an underhanded means of circumventing the rules.
So as it stands, the new law appears to be the best that could be made out of a bad situation.
The underlying problem, however, remains unsolved: The Virgin Islands does not have a sufficiently educated, prepared and willing work force.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., a former Labor Commissioner and former Chairman of the Economic Development Authority, knows that well, and he made work force development part of his Change Course Now campaign platform.
He had good ideas, but where are the results?
It’s time to transform words into real action — for a change.