Dear Editor,
On May 24, someone drove while intoxicated and ended up destroying my friend’s hedge and property, and left a trail of broken metal pieces where there once was a guard rail.
The driver did not report the accident to the police, but disappeared. I came to check on the property and saw the destruction and all the pieces that came off the car. I call this hit and run — and the driver essentially left me to file a report.
I did not want to touch any of the evidence, but the sweetest part is when the police came we turned over one of the rubber bumpers which was left behind and guess what – there was a “business card.” The front bumper still had the license plate on.
The last laugh is on the driver.
— Annelise Pedersen, St. Thomas