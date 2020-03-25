A lot of thoughts are running through our minds. In a relatively short amount of time, our daily lives changed. Not a day goes by without talk of the “Big C” virus, how long will it be around, when we can get back to normal, and what will happen in general.
Every Virgin Islander’s new reality is different. For parents, children are out of school. For the elderly, they are practically housebound. For businesses, they are closed and everyone is experiencing economic stress. No pay, tuition and bills still due, and a host of other unknowns are now part of our day. All of us are trying to stay safe and healthy.
