Dear Santa,
As you load your sleigh tomorrow night, please include much-needed gifts for certain Virgin Islands officials and entities. They may not actually want these gifts, but since you always know whose been naughty and whose been nice, you know what to do.
For Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin: Sherlock Holmes’ private cellphone number so she can call him to come solve the mystery of the disappearing millions of dollars in Irmaria relief funds that were supposed to be used to build new schools.
VITRAN: A clock, so the buses will run on time. As a stocking stuffer, please add a crew of mechanics who can fix the buses so they won’t keep constantly breaking down.
V.I. Government: Frequent Flyer Miles for every trip our senators, governor and commissioners and their entourages and hangers-on take (at taxpayers’ expense) to Italy, Denmark, Colorado, Florida and beyond. At the rate all those folks are traveling, the government could have enough frequent flyer miles to offset the price of all their travel for the next five years.
V.I. Police: A snitch.
V.I. Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez: a dictionary so she can look up the word “irony” and see why giving her staff a paid day off “to rest and relax” is wrong when so many abused and vulnerable children, elderly, mentally ill and homeless people urgently need attention from that same staff that’ll be getting paid to rest and relax.
V.I. Economic Development Authority: A sense of shame. Please also throw in a revised Action Plan that will boost worthy new businesses and stop enriching the wealthy few. And if it’s not too much to ask, Santa, a heavy-duty scale so they can weigh the burden placed on V.I. taxpayers by their preferential, illogical tax giveaways.
V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe: Another priority list for VIPA projects so that No. 1 will become passenger jetways at the airports. Airline passengers want and need those jetways to safely get on and off planes instead of having to climb up and down VIPA’s steep, rickety metal stairs.
Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach: A copy of Aretha Franklin’s classic recording of “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” This would be a thoughtful gift because he doesn’t seem to get much from Government House (especially not after he nixed the governor’s daughter’s million-dollar no-bid government contract).
Government House communications corps: A proofreader so they can send out at least one accurate press release.
GERS: An exit strategy.
V.I. public school students: New buildings, not old excuses.
V.I. Health Commissioner: A big bottle of iron pills so she can strengthen her spine to stand up to the governor’s stubborn refusal to require that visitors be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Former Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt: Unending applause for exposing corruption, financial mismanagement, and incompetence in V.I. government for more than 30 years.
WAPA: A bottomless supply of red pens with which to boldly write the word “NO” on questionable, unjustifiable invoices and contracts.
Gary Engle: A one-way, no-return ticket on Jeff Bezos’ “for-billionaires-only spaceship” headed to a galaxy far, far away from St. John. That way, Engle won’t be able to keep holding Caneel Bay hostage. And Santa, please do whatever you can to prevent him from collecting millions of dollars in tax benefits that the foolish V.I. Economic Development Commission gave CIBA, his Connecticut-based private equity firm, even though in just two years — 2023 — it will lose the right to manage Caneel Bay Resort.
Sen. Milton Potter: A framed copy of the V.I. law requiring disclosure of public documents. Make it extra big, please so he can clearly see what it says.
Sen. Marvin Blyden: A crash course in the science of infectious diseases so that if he ever again tests positive for COVID, he’ll obey the quarantine order and not go tooling around town attending concerts.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr: An official “Cease & Desist Order” to make him stop impersonating you. Santa, you won’t believe this, but our governor has been handing out government money to friends and nonprofit organizations just like he was born in the North Pole instead of St. Thomas. Maybe you could add a Post-It Note to the Order, reminding Gov. Bryan that no matter how worthy the recipients may be, not even you — the true Santa, the Genuine Article, the Santa for Really —can just give away taxpayers’ funds to anybody you like.
Thanks for whatever you can bring, Santa. Have a safe trip. And please make sure Rudolph’s nose is extra shiny and bright because WAPA probably will be having its 1,487th electrical outage of the year and you won’t be able to see us down here in the dark.