Gov. Kenneth Mapp wrote his 9,761-word State of the Territory speech with, as he said Monday night, the novel “A Tale of Two Cities” in mind.
Charles Dickens’ classic, which takes place during the French Revolution, opens with the statement: “It was the best of times and the worst of times.”
The story’s plot revolves around several characters who are facing imminent death — in other words, the worst of times – but are saved — the best of times — by someone’s heroic actions.
Governor Mapp’s speech downplayed the worst — he essentially said the territory really is OK, and the bond investors just can’t recognize it — and he portrayed himself as the hero who will bring this territory back from the brink with his proposals, which amount to: Save a little, spend a lot, tax a little, borrow a lot.
The heroic acts that make Dickens’ novel a thrilling page-turner are selfless deeds of great sacrifice, but in comparing the territory and the book, the governor glossed over the sacrifice part — that part where the businesses, the taxpayers and generations yet to come have to make sacrifices to pay for his and, to be fair, several previous governors’ unwise decisions.
Governor Mapp devoted much of his speech to describing his administration’s accomplishments and downplaying national media’s descriptions of the territory as near collapse and bankruptcy.
The governor made a number of promises, but:
• He did not give dollar figures for promised spending cuts.
• He did not define what he deems excessive travel and by whom, that he will eliminate.
• He did not explain how the government will pay its debts to WAPA, the hospitals and vendors.
• He did not specify which government jobs will not be filled – or how that is a true reduction considering that he also claimed to have “hired more than 1,638 full-time employees” in the last two years.
• He did not explain exactly why the government has so little cash, a shortage that he threatened could soon cause payless paydays.
• He did not say why he won’t disclose all of his own spending of taxpayers’ money.
• He did not mention the homeless, the veterans or the elderly.
• He did not say why he has tolerated the lack of action, other than melee, by the V.I. Transfer Centennial Commission, which has left almost everything to non-government organizations to plan and produce.
• He did not disclose what’s happened to the $500,000 that was a federal gift to the Centennial Commission to produce worthy celebrations.
He also did not say one word:
• About his $1 million hotel study and what, if any, progress has been made toward a bringing promised “brand name” government-owned resort to St. Croix.
• About how he’s spent all the $220 million in cash that the government received from the Limetree settlement.
• About the senators’ $1.5 million slush fund.
• About the Education Department’s failure to adequately educate children.
• About the Elections System disarray and dysfunction at the hands of conflict-ridden boards.
• About the life-threatening shortage of ambulances on St. Croix.
Everything the governor omitted resonates louder than what he praised and promised.
What did ring clear in the speech, however, is that he is pushing hard for more and higher taxes and fees and he is determined to ignore public protests and vigorous opposition from the V.I. business communities.
On the other hand, we applaud several ideas he pitched in the speech:
• Harbor transportation in downtown Charlotte Amalie with stops at WICO, the waterfront, the Crown Bay Terminal, Water Island Ferry Dock and back to WICO.
• Territory-wide recycling of bottles and cans.
• Tasking the territorial hospital board with major reforms at the hospitals.
We also applaud his announcement that historic Fort Christian will be open March 23, seven days before the V.I. Transfer Centennial. That’s a welcome surprise since the fort’s been closed for what seems like 100 years.
If you listened to Governor Mapp with only one ear, you heard that the Virgin Islands is in the best of times. If you listened with only the other, you heard that we are running headlong toward the abyss.
The people of the Virgin Islands deserve and need unvarnished truth from our governor. What we got was a campaign speech — for himself and for his desired taxes and bond revenue.
We urge the governor to turn his gaze away from taxes and bonds and look first for significant spending cuts and for ways to raise revenue by any means other than taking it from the people.
Start selling, quit buying. Sell most of the countless (apparently nobody is in charge of counting) government-owned vehicles and any buildings the government is not using. That’s just a start. The creative minds at Government House could come up with many more ideas if they they are told “No. No more taxes. No more borrowing.”
To deliver this State of the Territory speech, Governor Mapp was driven by his chauffeur to the Legislature building in his new and extravagant ceremonial vehicle, which passed by an array of protesters across the street. He then went into the Senate Chamber and drew parallels between “A Tale of Two Cities” and the Virgin Islands’ present day situation.
He never mentioned, however, that in “A Tale of Two Cities,” the people rise up in protest and eventually overthrow the king, who lived lavishly, ignored the people and was driven around in fancy chariots — before he was trundled off in a cart to meet a sad fate.