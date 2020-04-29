Nowhere on Governor Albert Bryan Jr.’s resume does it say he is an expert juggler.
And yet, this is the skill that suddenly has become of utmost importance to the life and livelihood of the people of the Virgin Islands.
The governor has taken on himself the daunting task of balancing three equally important issues:
• Public health.
• Economic concerns.
• Personal freedoms.
At the beginning of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, public health was the top concern. Like governors in the states and leaders world-wide, Governor Bryan’s immediate goal was to save lives, and the only way to do that was to shield people from being infected in the first place.
The best advice of top medical experts was to keep people apart, and the obvious way to do it was to close locations where people naturally would be close together. And so our schools, beaches, parks, hotels, rental villas and stores – except the ones providing life essential necessities — had to close.
It worked — if health was the sole measure -- in that the Virgin Islands has had four COVID-19 deaths and 59 cases – numbers that unquestionably would have been higher without the strict restrictions.
However, the closures came with economic consequences. Local businesses and laid-off and furloughed workers are near the end of their rope. Debts are mounting, nest eggs are empty, opportunities are lost, and bankruptcy, eviction and foreclosure are on the horizon all across the territory.
The closures also had a domino effect on Virgin Islanders’ physical and psychological well-being. Evidence is mounting that restrictions on personal freedom have caused a rise in domestic violence, alcohol and drug abuse and mental health deterioration. Confinement hurts, as those who’ve studied prisoners have found.
Is there a way to keep the good – protection of our health -- but throw out all the bad?
No. That’s the realistic answer.
But we’ve got to try, and Governor Bryan is taking the challenge, but he’s also being honest about how imperfect the results of a “phased” reopening are likely to be.
Nobody will be completely happy with the slow roll out of eased restrictions, which the governor is expected to clarify today. As he observed in his announcement Monday, reopening will be “trial and error,” but doing nothing at this point would be the worst error of all.
Very simply: We cannot let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
While the governor bears the weight of the decision to reopen, we the people of the Virgin Islands should accept the responsibility for the consequences, good or bad. It is up to us to resist reaching out for close contact with others. It is up to us to sanitize, sanitize and then sanitize some more. It is up to businesses to make “social distancing” possible.
It is up to each and every one of us to protect ourselves and protect one another.
We are not alone; we are all connected. We are our brothers’ keeper.
