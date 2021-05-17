Does anybody need a Pitchfork after the year we’ve had? Definitely not. COVID-19, gun violence, plummeting paychecks, and vanishing jobs have been like a sharp poke with a stick, over and over, for 15 months. Even so, certain decision-makers deserve at least a nudge with a piece of foam to bring them to their senses.
The Department of Public Works needs a Nerf Pitchfork for deciding to plant palm trees on the St. Thomas waterfront at peak rush hour, causing lengthy traffic delays. Why couldn’t this job have been done some other time — like at night or in earlier months when few cars were on the road during the pandemic lockdown?
Halo to the Public Finance Authority for launching a serious push to sell the King’s Alley Hotel on St. Croix. The Government’s purchase of it was a bad idea in the first place, especially considering that the original owner had defaulted on a —wait for it — V.I. Government loan!
Nothing good has come of the venture in the last 20 years. In fact, King’s Alley is a textbook example of why the V.I. Government should stay out of the hotel business. The renovation was supposed to cost $2.5 million but it ended up costing the government $11.4 million and taking four years longer than promised.
Everyone who’s surprised at such huge cost and time over-runs, raise your hand. OK, seeing none, let’s move on.
Meanwhile, Nerf Pitchforks go to the PFA executives, led by Governor Albert Bryan Jr., for acting like they are sitting on a gold mine instead of facing reality about the hotel. They have rejected buyers’ offers as “too low,” which just goes to show how little the PFA knows about real estate negotiations. In contrast, actual Realtors know that when no buyers are willing to meet your price, then (1) the price is too high or (2) the location is bad or (3) the condition of the property is bad. Hmmmm. The location is fine: it’s right on the beautiful Christiansted waterfront. As for the other two factors, surely the PFA financial wizards can figure that out.
Halo to St. Croix students for demanding equal treatment. When they found out that St. Thomas’s seniors would be given a sit-down graduation ceremony for the whole class together but St. Croix seniors would get nothing but a drive up, grab your diploma and go — basically a non-event — they were justifiably outraged. They protested and forced the Education Department to change the plans. Education said all public high schools would have hybrid graduation ceremonies in a mobile, drive-through or walk-through format.
Further, Halo to St. Thomas students who subsequently held a protest demanding that plans for their sit-down graduation be reinstated. They acquiesced that even if no changes are made that at least they made their voices heard so Education “can do better in the future.”
Nerf Pitchforks to Education officials for taking the easy way out by just denying St. Thomas grads a ceremony and giving them the lesser event that St. Croix seniors are getting. Making things equal should not mean diminishing one side, it should mean adding to the other. Unfair treatment is simply never OK.
Sometimes it seems that providing a good education is not the goal of the Education Department. How else to explain the decision to close down the schools for Carnival when there is no Carnival?
Halo to Anthony Marden-borough Jr., 17, for creating a nonprofit program to help his fellow St. Croix youth boost their academic and arts skills. He did that when he was only 9 years old, and he’s kept it going strong ever since. Better yet, he plans to continue it while at UVI preparing for his future career.
Due warning to potential St. Croix candidates for senator: Anthony expects to be on the ballot four years from now, so did you do anything comparatively worthwhile when you were only 9. No? Uh oh.
Halo to Labor Commissioner Gary Molloy for patiently describing to senators the mountain of red tape the department is struggling through while short-handed. The reasons that unemployed Virgin Islands are not getting timely assistance are many and valid, not the least of which is that the department has nine unfilled jobs and no applicants with the minimum required expertise the positions require.
But still, a Nerf Pitchfork to the Labor Department for providing only one phone line for each island to serve the 20,000 unemployed workers. Let that sink in: One. Line. Per. Island. How many hours — or days — does someone have to listen to a busy signal before getting through? The answer should be zero.
Halos to all Virgin Islanders in the military, now and in times past. Many of these brave hearts have been featured in The Daily News over the years, most recently Army Capt. Kai Callwood, on duty now in Somalia and Djibouti; Jon F. Megahy, promoted to the rank of U.S. Navy Commander at the Naval Air Station, Oceana, Va.; and St. Thomas’ oldest living veteran, Romeo Malone, who was a U.S. Army machine veteran in World War II.
Halo to Dr. Kimberly Mills, for the work she has done, and continues to do, for Virgin Islanders with developmental disabilities. She has been awarded the Disability and Disasters Award by the Natural Hazards Center. In particular, she raised funds to assist the deaf after hurricanes Irma and Maria. Dr. Mills is the director of the Virgin Islands University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities.
Nerf Pitchforks to the Government House Press Release Posse for failing to get the dates of the governor’s vacation right. The staff had to send out multiple press releases making corrections about his R&R time. With aid like that, it’s no wonder the poor man has been reluctant to leave the territory for even a few days.
It’s about time for a Thank God That’s Not in the V.I. Award. It goes to the wild tiger roaming neighborhood streets in Houston, Texas, scaring everybody and giving zookeepers and law officers a not-so-merry chase. “Only in the Virgin Islands” is a common phrase to describe events and foibles unique to life here, but at least we don’t have to worry about turning a corner and running into a 500-pound apex predator. Well, not so far, anyway.