What’s faster than a speeding bullet?
Before you say “Superman” – wait! You might have a different answer when you realize what the GERS board just did.
The governor wrote a check for $158 million to GERS, and before the ink was even dry, the GERS board snatched up the money – and started misusing it.
The money was supposed to go toward stopping the Government Employees Retirement System doomsday clock, which was ticking louder and faster, thanks to the board’s inept fiscal management and disastrous investments.
The retirement system was getting closer and closer to insolvency until the governor and Legislature put together an innovative, multi-part, financing package. Although the package was flawed and short-sighted, it temporarily pulled the retirement system back from the brink.
The GERS board, however, did not do anything innovative. It did what GERS boards have been doing for many, many years: It made a reckless choice that does nothing for the retirees, nothing for the active employees who are paying into the system, and nothing for the taxpayers, who foot the bill for the government’s debt to the system.
So, who does it do something for? One person. The GERS administrator.
The board voted to give the GERS administrator a $250,000 salary, which is a $70,000 raise coming on top of a recent $40,000 raise. Cumulatively, it’s a $110,000 raise.
It is a raise of such magnitude that it overshadows the infamous 11th-hour scheme known as Act 6905, which in 2006 greatly enriched outgoing Gov. Charles Turnbull, Lt. Gov. Vargrave Richards and all the senators.
Making the GERS board’s move even more outrageous and questionable is this: The GERS administrator, Austin Nibbs, didn’t even ask for the raise!
Well, if Nibbs didn’t want it, who did?
It certainly wasn’t the board chairman, Nellon Bowry, who quit as chairman in protest over the raise, which he called “logically indefensible and fiscally irresponsible.”
All eyes should turn, therefore, to the most vocal proponent of this huge raise: GERS board member Ronald Russell.
Russell, an attorney on St. Croix, was Senate president in 2011 when the V.I. Inspector General audited the Legislature and found that millions of dollars were missing or misused. Russell fought hard against release of public documents that would shed light on the audit’s findings. In the end, The Daily News went to court and – despite Russell’s energetic objections – won the right to examine and publish the information.
Russell’s argument for the GERS administrator’s big salary is that it is necessary in order to recruit and hire the best talent for the job.
Is that accurate? Nobody will know until Nibbs retires, and at that point we will see who applies. In the meantime, this much we do know:
• The governor’s salary is $150,000, and that job always attracts plenty of candidates, even though it’s $100,000 lower than the GERS top job now pays.
• The GERS board has eliminated all doubt about what is at the crux of GERS’ financial problems. It’s the board.
• Old habits die hard.