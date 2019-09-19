Probably, none of us has ever driven a horse and buggy as our main means of transportation. Around 1900, that was the way people got around. The introduction of the self-powered vehicle, i.e. horseless carriage (many of which were electric), was viewed back then in much the same way electric vehicles are viewed today: A passing fad, not practical, and something that would surely go away quickly.
The reality is, it is estimated there are already more than 100 electric vehicles (EVs) on St. Thomas. Electric vehicles are here to stay. Want to learn more about EVs? The first St. Thomas Drives Electric event, a part of National Drive Electric Week, will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Market Square East (the Cost-U-Less parking lot), offering EV test drives and lots of other information.
