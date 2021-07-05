Dear Editor,
There is that human behavior called conflicting consciousness. It is in the sphere of abnormal behavior. All human beings have conflicting consciousness experiences over time. One explanation is, “Doing something one knows to be wrong, while avoiding, or denying what is known to be right.”
Usually, it involves an overpowering stress, because one may be pushed to do something, while knowing that something is wrong. Another explanation is, “We have a strong tendency to decline the choice of doing the right thing, so we spend time enjoying the wrong thing.”
But there are always opportunities to make difficult decisions for our lives. It is difficult but right. We become better human beings when we make best decisions for ourselves and for our communities. In the Bible, the book of Romans, the Apostle Paul, a believing Christian, referred to the stress of conflicting consciousness in Romans 7:19. He wrote, “For the good that I would I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do.
During the month of July, there are two early and very special holiday celebrations in the U.S. Virgin Islands. They are July 3 and July 4. One has to do with these islands during Danish rule; the other results from the rule of the U.S., since 1917. On July 3, we celebrate the abolition of slavery in the islands. On July 4, we pause and remember the start of a nation, 1776, with slavery and the dehumanization of African people being a critical aspect of the nation’s existence as it reached into the future.
Europeans’ enslavement of African people in the Americas, including the Caribbean, began as an experiment to build wealth for Europe. By the late 1400s, most countries in Europe were desperate for wealth. The spices in Asia had become very attractive by then. And after that famous trip to Mecca by Mansa Musa in 1324, there was growing interest in the wealth of Africa.
However, when the Spanish and Portuguese discovered routes to the Americas, the desperation for wealth to enrich Europe shifted to the Americas.
In time, agricultural products, including tobacco, dyes, sugar and cotton promised great wealth. African people were brought from their homeland to do the hard work, enriching both Europe and the Americas. As Eric Williams (1944), noted, during that time of building Europe and America, African people were treated so horribly that they started to be seen as less than human beings.
It was a classic case of conflicting consciousness. Everyone knew that the enslaved Africans were human beings, but conflicting consciousness pushed Europeans to avoid accepting that reality into the 1700s and beyond.
By the late 1600s, early 1700s, a religious group in Germany began a movement called Pietism. They questioned some of the observed actions of Christians. Pietism argued that when Christians dehumanize others, it is wrong. Quakers were also questioning the morality of slavery. After 1772, any slaves taken to England had to be freed. Also, John Newton — a converted slave-ship captain and author of the song “Amazing Grace” — was campaigning against slavery. Further, Pennsylvania moved to abolish slavery by 1780.
In Massachusetts, there was a growing argument that all men are equal — also noted later in the U.S. Constitution but not put into practice. Vermont abolished slavery by 1772. However in Virginia, it was declared that “human equality did not apply to black people.” Interestingly, a medallion designed by Josiah Wedgwood in 1787 for the British anti-slavery campaign chose as its motto: “Am I not a man and a brother?” That same year, the U.S. Constitution declared, “All men are created equal.”
So, by the 1700s, it was clear to Europeans in Europe and in the Americas that keeping other human beings as slaves was wrong. The repeated impregnation of black women by white men was also evidence for Africans’ humanity.
But the greed for wealth and privileges kept many Europeans cocooned in a state of conflicting consciousness. They kept holding on to enslavement over the Africans’ right to freedom. As John Newton noted, “The slave trade was always unjustifiable.”
In 1848, during a slave revolt, Governor Von Scholten ended his struggle with conflicting consciousness. He had an ongoing intimate relationship with an African woman, but was governor of the Danish slave colony. It was sudden. Von Scholten freed the slaves in the Danish West Indies on July 3. In the United States, after the choice of July 4, 1776 as the date for independence from Britain, the new nation remained steeped in conflicting consciousness.
There were thousands of Africans enslaved in a free, independent nation after July 4, 1776. It took another 89 years, until 1865, before the nation agreed that enslaved Africans deserved freedom. As of this year, 2021, Juneteenth celebration is now legal. However, the political action ongoing in the USA — to limit the rights of black people there — is a sad reminder that the nation still struggles with conflicting consciousness related to the matter of treating black people as less-than-equal human beings.
— Whitman T. Browne, Ph.D., of St. Thomas, is a retired educator.