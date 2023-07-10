Dear Editor,
The situation in Tutu has to be resolved before several long-standing family businesses and their customers are severely negatively impacted with nowhere else to go.
It appears as though the thoughtlessness of this move by V.I. Police Department could be overcome with a little common sense and planning. Either fix it amicably for those who started using this site and never caused any traffic issues, or governor — take executive action. Highway safety issue? Fix it!
Or is this “fix” by eviction intended to be “fair” to all of the vendors who have crept in over the years? The fishermen were there first. And, actually, for much longer than 20 years. Then others came along.
If one looks at Google Earth and goes back over the years, it is clear that the St. Thomas commercial fishermen originally occupying the corner area in Tutu were not — and never have been — any kind of traffic problem. They are nowhere near the public right of way. But it’s apparently “only fair” to evict them out along with the vendors who have actually caused the problem.
Frankly, I drive through there between 5:30 a.m. and later multiple times a day and I’ve never seen traffic affected by the fishermen vendors. They are out of the way and off the traveled highway. Where they stage is a single lane coming west out of Tutu next to Pizza Hut. Any problem is obviously with the other vendors who have “appeared” to the west and encroach into the PriceSmart turning lane, which didn’t exist 20 years ago. The only problem is traffic headed west when customers of the vendors to the west can’t manage to pull out of the road and simply park while they buy goods. But those vendors were allowed to set up in the PriceSmart turning lane.
There has to be a way to avoid having fishermen’s livelihoods shattered and the abject inconvenience of the throngs of walking customers they serve every Saturday from 4 to 10 a.m. in Tutu — never later — from being able to buy their fish. Five or six lousy hours a week at most.
The other vendors to the west appear to be open all day every day and on holidays.
Going back on Google Earth 20 years, it’s evident that the commercial fishermen always and scrupulously avoided the main row. On the east side of that area, trucks line up, sell their fish and leave, oftentimes by 8:30 a.m. once a week every Saturday.
Even the fishermen who occasionally park to the west of the road going south out of that corner are well out of the row and cause no problems.
So what’s the issue? Google Earth shows March 2002 with a couple trucks parked next to where Pizza Hut now sits. November 2003 the same thing. Not impeding traffic. And so on until about 2013 when a roof (tent structure) appears west of where the fishermen set up. Presumably, a fruit stand. Then over the ensuing years another and another going west along the highway.
Fruit and “basket” stands one after another edging into the turning lane into Price Smart. You can’t blame them, but they were “allowed” to set up by “someone”? VIPD?
If PriceSmart had never been constructed there would be no issue. But they needed a turning lane. Fine. They got one.
The fishermen didn’t cause this. Allowing the continued planting of vendors in the PriceSmart turning lane to the west caused it. Now the fishermen are being punished for it. And it will cost them dearly. Had anyone enforced the public right of way over the years this wouldn’t be happening. But they didn’t.
Enforce the right of way and setbacks. Eliminate the obviously illegal encroachment into the PriceSmart turning lane. Work this out. Don’t destroy these fishermen’s livelihoods because someone else impinged on the public way. Gov. Bryan, step up for the fishermen and their customers who rely on them in Tutu.
— Kevin Weatherbee, St. Thomas